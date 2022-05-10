MANDATA — A win at home Tuesday against rival Millersburg would have had coach Sam Strause’s Line Mountain Eagles knocking on the door of another post-season appearance.
Unfortunately for the home team, Indians sophomore pitcher Maison Ferree and the Eagles’ worst defensive game of the season combined to make Line Mountain’s path toward a District 4 Class 2A playoff berth much more treacherous.
The Eagles, who had beaten Millersburg 13-9 nearly a month ago, committed six errors, five of them leading to runs, and Ferree pitched a four-hit complete game as the Indians won the Tri-Valley League game 14-0 in six innings.
Strause said that whenever Millersburg plays at Line Mountain, it usually is a close game. And with both pitchers (Ferree and Eagles’ starter Brock Wirt) cruising, the game was scoreless in the fourth inning.
“I thought it was going to be a pitchers’ duel,” he said of the way the game started.
When it was 2-0, he thought his team was going to try to manufacture a few runs.
“But then BOOM, error fever happened,” Strause said. “It was the poorest defensive game we played all season. We struggled defensively all year, but normally we score enough to overcome those mistakes. But they’re usually not as frequent as they were today.”
With the Eagles now needing to win two of their next five games to qualify for the District 4 Class 2A playoffs, he admitted: “It was bad time for this."
“We were playing a team that we handled easily the first time," Strause said. "Not winning here today put us in a significantly more difficult position.”
The only error in the first three innings was committed by a Millersburg infielder, but that third-inning miscue didn’t cost the Indians.
The Eagles were less fortunate as their parade of miscues began in the top of the fourth and nearly all of them led to runs.
Mason Engle reached on an outfield error to lead off the fourth. Wirt retired the next two batters on a fly out and a strikeout. Then Nicholas Lubinski lined an RBI single to right-center field, and eventually scored the second run when the Eagles committed two more errors back-to-back.
Little did anyone realize at the time that — with the Indians playing solid defense behind the effective Ferree — Millersburg had already done enough.
Line Mountain (8-7 overall, 7-5 TVL) tried to battle back in the home fourth when Hunter Michaels (2-for-3, double) led off with a single to right center. But the Indians immediately quashed the threat with a 6-4-3 double play (shortstop Mason Engle to second baseman Brandon Snyder to first baseman Luke Etzweiler).
Ferree finished it off with a strikeout.
Millersburg (7-11, 6-8) got more separation with three runs in the fifth on two hits and three more Line Mountain errors.
Engle had an RBI double, Snyder plated a run with an infield single and another scored on an error before the Eagles turned a twin-killing of their own when shortstop Ethan Wendt snagged a sharp line drive off the bat of Kaden Reiner and fired to first baseman Brayden Snyder to end the inning.
The worst was yet to come.
Millersburg added insult to injury when it sent 10 batters to the plate in the seventh and, with the Eagles adding two more errors, the Indians made four hits count for nine runs.
Ferree again gave up a leadoff hit in the home sixth as Wendt doubled down the left-field line, but then the retired the next three batters on a fly ball to right and a pair of strikeouts, giving him eight for the contest.
Ferree was effective by mixing up his curveball with a fastball that kept the home team batters guessing.
“He does mix it up quite a bit and when he hits his locations, he’s one of the best in the league, I believe,” Millersburg coach William Kerr said.
Strause said: “You’ve got to give that kid a lot of credit. He did keep us off balance.”
What made that more impressive, Strause said, is that his team is one of the highest scoring in the league (117 runs).
“And then today we don’t score at all,” he added.
Ferree also contributed at the dish with a walk and a pair of singles, and stole two bases.
“My go-to pitch is usually the curveball," Ferree said. "I hit them with the fastball, and then try to throw them off balance with the curveball. That’s what I try to do most of the time.”
The win was the fourth in a row for the Indians.
Millersburg 14, Line Mountain 0 (6 inn.)
Millersburg;000;239 — 14-10-1
Line Mountain;000;000 — 0-4-7
Maison Ferree and Chase Grassmyer. Brock Wirt, Brayden Boyer (5), Braydon Snyder (6), Ethan Wendt (6) and Connor Hetrick.
WP: Ferree. LP: Wirt.
Millersburg: Ferree 2-for-3, run; Luke Etzweiler 2-for-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mason Engle 1-for-3, double, 3 runs, RBI; Brandon Snyder 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Grassmyer 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Nick Lubinski 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Nolan Schreffler 1-for-3, run, RBI.
Line Mountain: Wendt 2-for-2, double; Hunter Michaels 2-for-3, double.