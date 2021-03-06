A loss exactly one year ago gave Kaiden Wagner the drive to return to Hershey in an attempt to earn a PIAA Class 2A wrestling medal.
The Lewisburg junior 132-pounder is set to wrestle in Pottsville’s Martz Hall today, where a top-four finish in his eight-man bracket in the PIAA East Super Regional will get him back to Hershey, and another shot at his goal.
His controversial loss in the state tournament blood round at 113 pounds a year ago sent Wagner home to Union County without the coveted prize.
Wagner and his coaches were sure that he had landed a takedown in that consolation bout with Littlestown’s Connor Brown, a takedown that would have given him a 4-3 lead and most likely a victory and a guaranteed trip to the Giant Center podium. Brown, now a senior, also competing in Pottsville today, at 138 pounds, finished eighth.
“That was not fun,” Wagner said this week of his final bout of 2019-20. “I never want that to happen again.”
Since then, he said that he has been working out five days a week, lifting hard and training hard.
“I hope to have a happier ending (this season),” he said, adding that he doesn’t want to leave the outcome of his match up to the referee.
“It was a real questionable call there,” Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels said. “We thought he had a takedown and he didn’t get the call and unfortunately fell short of his goal of getting on the podium.”
Michaels, a Lewisburg varsity assistant for four years before moving to head coach last season, has worked with Wagner for several years.
“Since last year, he has been driven with that (loss) in the back of his mind. That disappointment he had last year was the driving force for him this year,” Michaels said. “He has a great work ethic, and he is constantly trying to get better. He goes out and finds good workout partners, he’s coachable and willing to make changes to improve. You can see that he’s really matured over the last three years, and really progressed as a wrestler.”
Wagner qualified for the state tournament as a freshman and again as a sophomore.
“I really wanted to get to the podium last year, but things just didn’t go as planned,” he said.
He lost last year’s preliminary 5-2 to senior Kai Burkett, of Chestnut Ridge, who went on to win his second consecutive fifth-place medal, but bounced back with consecutive 4-2 decisions over Dillon Reinert, of Brandywine Heights, and Luke Geibig, of Mount Pleasant, before ending the season with the loss to Brown.
His hard work since then paid off as he won his first Northeast Regional title last week, defeating regular workout partner Cade Wirnsberger, of Meadowbrook Christian.
He entered today’s tournament with at 18-2 (85-19 career), and ranked No. 8 in the state by PA Power Wrestling.
Wagner likely would have reached 100 wins this season had it not been for the shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wagner’s quarterfinal opponent this morning is No. 21-ranked senior Danny Capozzoli, of Newport. Capozzoli, 17-6, is the son of Buffaloes coach Mike Capozzoli.
Wagner isn’t familiar with Capozzoli, but he could meet Midd-West sophomore Conner Heckman (No. 10) in the semis. Wirnsberger is on the opposite side of the bracket along with two others familiar to Wagner.
He said he has known Notre-Dame Green Pond’s Brandon Chletsos from wrestling in the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling tournament, and has previously wrestled Bermudian Springs’ Brennan Schisler. Chletsos, a junior ranked No. 2 in the state, is 10—0 (105-18) and finished sixth and third, respectively, in the previous two state tournaments. Schisler (No. 18), also a junior, is 19-4 and is seeking his first state berth.
Wagner, who also plays baseball for the Green Dragons, began wrestling at age 4 after attending his uncle Nate Wagner’s Lewisburg high school matches.
“I used to go watch his matches, and I really got into it,” he said.
Kaiden and his uncle have come full circle. A 2019 grad, Nate is now an assistant Lewisburg coach.
Family has been vital to Wagner’s wrestling success, Michaels said.
The coach, a former Shikellamy High wrestler and coach, said that in addition to his uncle’s influence, Wagner’s parents, Chuck and Jennifer Wagner, “are really good people and have been very influential in his wrestling career.”
Wagner has been successful during his early years of wrestling, but never won a state medal.
“I’ve been in the blood round of those tournaments, but never got a medal. It was disappointing, but it doesn’t matter,” Wagner said. “I can just go out and get one this year.”