It took some time to come up with The Daily Item’s all-decade softball team.
I previously said the all-decade boys basketball team was the hardest thing I’ve done during the pandemic, but this softball team tops that.
There was certainly some great softball played this decade. Warrior Run and Southern Columbia nearly won state titles in the early part of the decade. The Defenders also had a streak of back-to-back state quarterfinal appearances to end the decade.
Shikellamy and Lewisburg had some of their biggest successes in many years during the decade, while perennial powers Milton and Mifflinburg had several outstanding seasons.
The all-decade team represents five schools because Mifflinburg ended up with four players on the squad — and probably could have had a fifth.
Warrior Run, Shamokin, Shikellamy and Danville are also represented.
I limited it to one player at each position, so there are several outstanding pitchers and two-way players who didn’t make the team.