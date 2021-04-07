Brent Beiler and Devin Knorr are on either side of the same coin.
Both longtime baseball coaches are trying to (re-)build contending teams after an unprecedented gap year resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. However, they returned to the diamond in March with vastly different reads on their personnel.
Beiler welcomed back four players who were integral to Selinsgrove's 2019 Class 4A state championship run, two of whom — Ryan Reich and Teague Hoover — will anchor the Seals' pitching staff.
"It's just a unique situation — we had so much youth two years ago — to still have guys from that team playing now," said Beiler. "It's just crazy."
Knorr's Danville squad was thisclose to pushing Selinsgrove to extra innings in the 2019 district final, but ultimately lost, 2-1, on a walk-off sacrifice fly. The core 11 Ironmen from that team are all gone, leaving Knorr with almost no varsity experience.
"We're basically starting over," said Knorr. "All you can rely on is what experience the kids got playing in the summer the past two years."
Forget having any kind book on opponents. All Valley high school baseball teams fell somewhere on the Selinsgrove-Danville spectrum of comfort level with their own.
Greenwood returned three starters — Ethan Jezewski, Avery Morder and Kolby Seibert — from a team that played for the Class A state championship one day before Selinsgrove won its state title.
Mount Carmel brought back two starters — Damon Dowkus and Reed Witkoski — from a team that set the school record with 18 wins. Those Red Tornadoes shared the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III crown — a division that no longer exists — with South Williamsport — a team that is no longer in the conference.
"It's an interesting, interesting season," said Knorr, who's in his 15th year at Danville. "COVID has affected every sport differently. Football had a later start. Basketball was delayed and bottled up in a shorter time frame. Ours was we lost an entire season.
"In baseball, sometimes there are things you think you know that you don't really know, and there are sometimes surprises along the way. Now compound that with not playing in two years."
Selinsgrove, for example, was caught in its season opener. The Seals struck out 15 times against Line Mountain's Owen Keim in a 3-0 loss, but they rebounded behind strong starts from Hoover and Reich to post consecutive 10-run wins.
"I think we were in a better position than a lot of teams just because we had so many (players) returning, even from two years ago," said Beiler, now in his 20th season leading the Seals. "That's four guys from that team that we knew we could build around. If you take what we had last year in the little bit of preseason before we were shut down, (sophomore) Tyler Swineford showed extreme promise. So that's five guys, and then you start plugging in X, Y and Z."
Beiler moved senior Ryan Aument from left field to catcher, replacing Wyatt Metzger who moved on to Bloomsburg University. The team held tryouts for all three outfield spots, a situation Beiler said is still being evaluated. Still, the Seals can alternate Hoover and Reich between the mound and shortstop, and be a problem for most opponents.
"So you don't have a book on any other team," Beiler said, "but, for our team, with that nucleus, we kind of knew we could build a pretty good team around those guys."
Knorr, on the other hand, opened the season without a player who had pitched so much as one varsity inning, and with only one player who boasted a varsity hit. C.J. Outt had a double in 2019.
Moreover, of four Ironmen seniors, Ian Persing hadn't played since his freshman season, and K.J. Riley — who was on the 2020 roster — made his varsity debut.
"We're relying on the athleticism of the kids on the team," said Knorr. "The fact they've played so many competitive games with success, whether in football or basketball, we're hoping that competitiveness will carry over. They're all getting a feel for varsity competition and how to react in certain situations, and through two games we've seen the good and bad of that."
The Ironmen opened the season Monday with a 12-3 win at Shikellamy, taking advantage of several miscues with timely hitting to back solid pitching. In a make-up game Tuesday, they left 12 runners on base, and struggled to pick up the ball behind younger hurlers.
"Our kids have to learn the speed and pace of the game. That's an adjustment for anyone, and you can't fast-forward adjustments," said Knorr. "You'd prefer to use practices to address those things, but when you don't have them you have to make the adjustments on the fly, go out and compete. There's no substitution for pressure and competition. Our kids are doing the best they can to make the plays."