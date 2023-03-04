The Associated Press
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hailey Van Lith had 15 points, and unranked Louisville used a stifling defensive performance to knock off No. 10 Notre Dame 64-38 on Saturday.
No. 1 South Carolina 80, Mississippi 51
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Laeticia Amihere scored 17 points, and Aliyah Boston posted her 80th career double-double to lead South Carolina into the SEC Tournament final for the eighth time in nine seasons.
No. 14 Ohio State 79, No. 2 Indiana 75
MINNEAPOLIS — Rikki Harris made a go-ahead layup with 38 seconds left for Ohio State in a victory over Indiana after rallying from a 24-point deficit in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
Tennessee 69, No. 4 LSU 67
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Rickea Jackson scored 26 points, and Jordan Horston 17 as Tennessee rallied from 17 points down to defeat LSU, and reach its first SEC tournament championship game since 2015.
No. 7 Iowa 89, No. 5 Maryland 84
MINNEAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark had 22 points and nine assists, Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock each scored 21 points, and Iowa made a season-high 15 shots from 3-point range to beat Maryland in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
No. 8 Virginia Tech 58, No. 13 Duke 37
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Georgia Amoore scored 24 points on six 3-pointers, and Virginia Tech advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game for the first time in program history with a victory over Duke.
No. 9 UConn 69, Georgetown 39
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead UConn to a rout of Georgetown in the Big East quarterfinals.
No. 1 Villanova 71, DePaul 70
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Maddy Siegrist posted a double-double, and Lucy Olsen scored 19, and her go-ahead free throw with .7 seconds left sent Villanova past DePaul in a Big East quarterfinal matchup.
No. 12 Texas 80, Kansas State 52
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points, and Texas smothered Kansas State to win a share of the Big 12 Conference championship for the first time since 2004.
No. 16 Oklahoma 80, Oklahoma State 71
STILLWATER, Okla. — Taylor Robertson had 15 points and six assists, Skylar Vann had a double-double off the bench, and Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State to secure the school’s first Big 12 championship since 2009.
No. 23 Iowa State 72, Texas Tech 56
AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and became the Big 12 Conference all-time leader in games played, Emily Ryan had a double-double, and Iowa State rolled past Texas Tech to close the regular season.