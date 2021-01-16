WEATHERLY — Emma Shimko, Katie Sandri and Masie Reed all scored in the teens, and Lourdes Regional rolled past Weatherly for a 74-39 win in Schuylkill League play.
Shimko scored a game-high 19 points and added eight rebounds; Sandri had 16 points and nine steals; and Reed added 15 points, six steals and six assists. Peyton Kehler pulled nine boards as the Red Raiders moved to 2-0.
Lourdes Regional 74,
Weatherly 39
Lourdes Regional (2-0) 74
Masie Reed 6 1-1 15, Paityn Moyer 3 1-2 8, Katie Sandri 5 0-0 16, Peyton Kehler 3 0-0 6, Emma Shimko 7 5-6 19, Kaiden Chikotis 0 0-1 0, Meryl Czeponis 1 0-0 3, Gabriella Coleman 1 0-0 2, Leah Kosmer 1 1-2 3, Emily Shaffer 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 8-13 74.
3-point goals: Sandri 3, Reed 2, Czeponis, Moyer.
Did not score: Victoria Lindemuth, Abby Yancoskie, Chloe Rishel.
Weatherly (0-4) 39
Emma Kane 0 2-5 2, Bethany Houser 2 2-4 8, Taylor Davidovich 0 0-1 0, Ashey James 7 3-5 17, Brianna Pugh 4 0-0 12. Totals 13 7-15 39.
3-point goals: Pugh 4, Houser 2.
Did not score: Grace Miller.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 22 10 26 16 — 74
Weatherly 11 16 8 4 — 39
n Greenwood 48,
East Juniata 40
MILLERSTOWN — Alli Crockett scored eight of her game-high 18 points in a pivotal third quarter when Greenwood took control of the Tri-Valley League matchup.
The Wildcats (2-0 overall and TVL) led 23-19 at halftime, but went ahead by 12 after three periods. Abby Taylor and Jordan Stroup added 11 and nine points, respectively, in the win.
Amara Brubaker scored 11 points to pace East Juniata in its season opener. Leah Sankey added nine.
Greenwood 48, East Juniata 40
East Juniata (0-1, 0-1) 40
Cypress Feltman 0 5-6 5, Amara Brubaker 4 3-5 11, Tiana Terry 2 0-0 5, Marissa Coudriet 1 0-1 2, Isabel Naylor 0 0-2 0, Leah Sankey 4 0-0 9, Alyssa Robinson 2 3-4 8. Totals 13 11-18 40.
3-point goals: Robinson, Sankey, Terry.
Did not score: Lexi Stuck, Paige Ritzman.
Greenwood (2-0, 2-0) 48
Jordan Stroup 2 3-4 9, Abby Taylor 5 1-3 11, Ella Brummer 1 0-0 2, Alli Crockett 7 1-2 18, Ella Seiber 1 4-5 6, Sarah Pennay 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-14 48.
3-point goals: Crockett 3, Stroup 2.
Did not score: Emilie Brinser, Leah Ritzman.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 7 12 10 11 — 40
Greenwood 10 13 18 7 — 48
n Susquenita 34,
Line Mountain 20
DUNCANNON — Terri Reichard scored six points, while Liberty Downs and Hannah Ruohoniemi each added four in Line Mountain’s season-opening loss.
The Eagles led after one quarter, and they were tied at 12 at halftime. Susquenita took control with a 12-4 third-quarter spurt.
Ruohoniemi pulled a team-high 12 rebounds for Line Mountain.
Susquenita 34, Line Mountain 20
Line Mountain (0-1, 0-1) 20
Sage Hoover 1 0-0 2, Terri Reichard 3 0-0 6, Hannah Ruohoniemi 2 0-0 4, Kylie Klinger 1 0-0 2, Liberty Downs 2 0-1 4, Emily Gonsar 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 0-1 20.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Jaya London, Brianna Bendas, Kyleen Michael, Elizabeth Spieles.
Susquenita (2-1, 2-0) 34
Mady Fleisher 0 0-2 0, Madi Blyler 1 0-2 2, Joselyn Kinney 2 0-0 5, Laurel Stumpfle 1 0-0 2, Liz Jones 0 2-6 2, Haily Sherman 7 0-0 14, Taylor Portzline 3 0-0 9. Totals 14 2-10 34.
3-point goals: Portzline 3, Kinney.
Did not score: Harley Lingle, Grace Flickinger, Sam Wechsler, Hannah Jacabo, Kate Mader.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 6 6 4 4 — 20
Susquenita 4 8 12 10 — 34
n Loyalsock 63, Milton 24
MILTON — Crystal Hamilton and Larissa Shearer combined to score 15 points in Milton’s loss in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II play.
The Black Panthers (2-2 overall, 1-2 HAC-II) were down 18-6 after the first quarter, and they trailed 37-12 at halftime.
Loyalsock 63, Milton 24
Loyalsock (3-0, 3-0) 63
Sophia Gardner 2 1-2 6, Natayah Abdul-Hakim 2 0-0 5, Cassie Gee 2 0-0 6, Jocelyn Cruz 1 0-0 3, Rhandie Jessell 1 0-0 3, Summer McNulty 7 0-0 14, Grace Baylor 2 0-0 4, Allyia Kennedy 3 0-0 7, Mia Patterson 7 1-1 15. Totals 27 2-3 63.
3-point goals: Gee 2, Abdul-Hakim, Cruz, Gardner, Jessell, Patterson.
Did not score: Rylie French.
Milton (2-2, 1-2) 24
Crystal Hamilton 4 1-1 9, Larissa Shearer 3 0-1 6, Leah Walter 1 0-0 2, Kyla Rovenolt 1 0-0 2, Kiersten Stork 1 1-1 3, Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 2-3 24.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Abbey Kitchen.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock 18 19 16 10 — 63
Milton 6 6 2 10 — 24
n Danville 38,
Jersey Shore 30
JERSEY SHORE — Danville scored its first win of the season and under coach Wayne Renz to move to 1-2 overall and 1-1 HAC-I.
n Central Columbia 60,
Warrior Run 59 (OT)
TURBOTVILLE — Central Columbia prevailed in the HAC-II battle to drop Warrior Run to 1-1 on the season.
n Southern Columbia game ppd.
Southern Columbia’s game at Montoursville was postponed to a date to be determined.