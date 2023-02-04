MILTON — Massie Reed scored 19 points and Lourdes Regional hit 7-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter to end Meadowbrook Christian's 16-game win streak on Saturday afternoon.
In a battle of the top two teams in District 4 Class A, the Red Raiders (14-5) limited Meadowbrook to just 13 points in the first half.
Meadowbrook (17-2) crept closer by outscoring Lourdes 11-8 in the third, but the Red Raiders finished the game from the line.
In addition to Reed's 19 points, Chloe Rishel added nine for Lourdes.
Kailey Devlin led Meadowbrook with 23 points, including 8 of Meadowbrook's 10 fourth-quarter points.
Lourdes 40, Meadowbrook Christian 34
LOURDES (14-5) 40
Massie Reed 6 6-8 19; Paityn Moyer 3 1-2 7; Cassidy Grimes 0 2-4 2; Chloe Rishel 4 1-2 9; Leah Kosmer 0 3-4 3. Totals 13 13-20 40
3-point goals: Reed.
Did not score: Tori Lindenmuth, Gabby Coleman.
Meadowbrook (17-2) 34
Kailey Devlin 10 1-2 23; Kat Bennage 1 2-2 4; Madalyn Fasnacht 2 2-2 7. Totals 13 5-6 34.
3-point goals: Devlin 2, Bashcinat
Did not score: Alyssa Canelo, Emma George, Audrey Millet, Alayna Smith.
Score by quarters
Lourdes;9;12;8;11 — 40
Meadowbrook;9;4;11;10 — 34