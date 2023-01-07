COAL TOWNSHIP — Playing for the second time in less than 24 hours may have had some of Lourdes Regional’s basketball-playing girls wobbling around on mighty tired legs as they hustled through their pre-game regimen and even once the ball went up in the air.
Yet that wasn’t the case.
And while a quick start certainly had the Red Raiders casting off lingering thoughts of fatigue, the drive toward completing a perfect weekend seemed to provide plenty of giddy-up — even as the fuel tanks began to slip well off the full mark.
Leah Kosmer dropped in 11 points — all from the start of the second quarter on — as Lourdes bagged a 34-28 victory over Lewisburg in a Saturday matinee at Lee Korbich Gymnasium. Masie Reed chipped in seven points as Michael Klembara’s Red Raiders backed up Friday night’s win over Schuylkill League playmate Williams Valley (32-24) with a non-league success featuring plenty of boardwork.
“It was great, actually,” Kosmer said. “I’m so glad we’re all working together. Everyone’s scoring, rebounding; it’s great.”
Chloe Rishel and Paityn Moyer tacked on six points apiece as the Red Raiders (7-2) ran their winning streak to three games. Where Rishel and Moyer made a sizable difference was on the glass, as Rishel snared 17 rebounds and Moyer latched on to 11. Kosmer nearly joined her teammates in the 10-board club — Lourdes outrebounded Lewisburg 42-28 — barely missing a double-double with nine caroms.
Keeley Baker popped a double-double for the Green Dragons (5-4), scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds as Brent Sample’s Green Dragons suffered their third loss in a row. Sophie Kilbride chipped in 10 points for Lewisburg, which led 12-8 after one quarter.
“The girls were very, very determined,” Klembara said. “Chloe Rishel was outstanding. … They were solid all the way through. I was very, very concerned about the way Lewisburg plays defense — and they’re very well-coached. And the Kilbride girl can do almost anything.
“We couldn’t really stop her, all we really wanted to do was kind of control her.”
While Baker’s stickback capped a 10-0 outburst that had the visitors in front, Kosmer authored back-to-back finishes with drives to the hoop — after pulling the 6-1 Baker out of the paint and going around her. Rishel’s putback and Kosmer’s follow-up pushed Lourdes back in front with three minutes to go in the opening half – and, despite Lewisburg’s efforts, Klembara’s bunch never yielded their lead.
“We knew they were very, very athletic,” Klembara stated. “We felt, though, certain people could beat people off the dribble.”
“We all just said, ‘Losing’s not an option,’” Kosmer said. “We need to push them, and we need to get inside, get shots, rebounds.
“We have to all work together.”
One multi-dimensional key to Lourdes maintaining its lead was the Red Raiders’ pressure following successful buckets and not turning the ball over whenever pesky guards Kilbride and Maddie Still upped the heat. Lourdes’ 2-3 zone also was effective against the Green Dragons, limiting Kilbride’s dashes to the bucket while making it difficult to deliver entry passes inside to the posted Baker.
Nonetheless, the Dragons squeezed within two (19-17) early in the second half on Baker’s finish at the rim, but two more Kosmer hoops and a Moyer score off a Reed delivery restored some order. Lewisburg sliced its deficit to three (31-28) on Maddy Moyers’ 3-pointer from the right wing, but another Moyer finish at the rim off another Reed dish arrived with some 90 seconds to go.
“Hats off to them, they did a really good job,” Sample said of the Red Raiders.
Once Kosmer splashed the front end of a one-and-one look with 23.8 left, the Red Raiders were even closer to polishing off their weekend sweep.
Moments later, the celebration was in full swing.
“It’s great, honestly,” Kosmer said. “It feels so good.”
Lourdes Regional 34, Lewisburg 28
Lewisburg (5-4)
Sydney Bolinsky 0 1-2 1; Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Sophie Kilbride 5 0-0 10; Keeley Baker 6 0-0 12; Maddy Moyers 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 1-2 28.
3-point goals: Moyers.
Did not score: Maddie Still, Teagan Osunde, Adisyn Wuerdeman.
Lourdes Regional (7-2)
Masie Reed 3 0-0 7; Victoria Lindemuth 2 0-0 4; Paityn Moyer 3 0-2 6; Chloe Rishel 2 2-2 6; Leah Kosmer 5 1-3 11. Totals: 15 3-7 34.
3-point goals: Reed.
Did not score: Cassidy Grimes, Gabby Coleman, Anna Keer.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;12;3;8;5 — 28
Lourdes Reg. 8;11;8;7 — 34