COAL TOWNSHIP — Emma Shimko scored a game-high 21 points, and Lourdes Regional avenged an 11-points loss to Minersville just two days earlier with a rare Sunday win in Schuylkill League play.
The Red Raiders scored 37 first-half points, including 21 in the second quarter, to overwhelm the Battlin’ Miners.
Masie Reed scored 10 points for Lourdes (9-6), while Meryl Czeponis and Katie Sandri each added nine. Shimko pulled 13 rebounds in the win.
Lourdes Regional 58,
Minersville 38
Minersville (9-3) 38
Shea Hossler 5 2-2 13, Kaitlyn Lourg 1 0-0 2, Megan Horan 2 0-0 4, Abigail Adams 4 0-0 11, Brooke Kopinetz 2 0-0 5, Julia Burgess 0 0-2 0, Kaycee Raczka 1 1-6 3. Totals 15 3-10 38.
3-point goals: Adams 3, Hossler, Kopinetz.
Did not score: Averee Horaschak.
Lourdes Regional (9-6) 58
Masie Reed 4 0-0 10, Victoria Lindemuth 0 1-2 1, Katie Sandri 4 0-0 9, Peyton Kehler 2 2-2 6, Emma Shimko 6 9-10 21, Meryl Czeponis 3 2-2 9. Totals 20 14-16 58.
3-point goals: Reed 2, Czeponis, Sandri.
Did not score: Paityn Moyer, Chloe Rishel, Gabriella Coleman, Leah Kosmer.
Score by quarters
Minersville 14 7 11 5 — 38
Lourdes Regional 16 21 7 14 — 58
BOYS
n Lourdes Regional 56,
Minersville 42
COAL TOWNSHIP — Shaun Potter and Hunter Reed combined to score 29 points, and Lourdes Regional started well to cap a Schuylkill League doubleheader sweep Sunday.
The Red Raiders raced to a 20-13 lead after one quarter, and they led 44-28 at the end of three.
Potter had a team-high 15 points to go with five assists, while Reed pulled seven rebounds along with scoring 14. Maxwell Reiprish also grabbed seven boards in the win.
Lourdes Regional 56,
Minersville 42
Minersville 42
Whalen 2 1-4 5, Noble 6 2-2 16, Davis 3 2-5 8, Watson-Henry 5 0-0 10, Kaquiza 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 5-11 42.
3-point goals: Noble 2, Kaquiza.
Did not score: None.
Lourdes Regional 56
Casen Sandri 2 0-0 4, Hunter Reed 7 0-0 14, Tyler Novak 4 1-2 10, Shaun Potter 5 2-2 15, Maxwell Reiprish 3 0-0 6, Michael Keer 3 0-0 6, Chris Feudale 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 4-6 56.
3-point goals: Potter 3, Novak.
Did not score: Owen Sandri, Joey Nguyen.
Score by quarters
Minersville 13 9 6 14 — 42
Lourdes Regional 20 8 16 12 — 56
SATURDAY
n Sullivan County 47,
Northumberland Chr. 35
LAPORTE — David King scored a team-high 11 points, but Northumberland Christian was slowed in the middle quarters of a nonleague loss.
The Warriors led 16-8 after the first quarter, but they were limited to 10 total points in the second and third quarters and fell behind by 10.
Cole Knauss added eight points in the loss.
Sullivan County 47,
Northumberland Christian 35
Northumberland Christian 35
Josh King 1 2-2 4, David King 4 1-2 11, Luke Snyder 1 2-2 4, Cole Knauss 3 0-2 8, Henry McElroy 1 2-4 4, Justin Ross 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 7-12 35.
3-point goals: Knauss 2, D. King 1.
Did not score: None.
Sullivan County 47
Alex Schweitzer 4 4-5 13, Jalen Thomas 3 4-6 10, Trey Higley 1 0-0 2, Riley King 1 4-5 7, Trey Neary 4 0-0 11, Gerhett Parrish 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 12-17 47.
3-point goals: Neary 3, King, Schweitzer.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 16 4 6 9 — 35
Sullivan County 8 12 16 11 — 47