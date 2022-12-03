Lourdes Regional may sport some lofty expectations heading into its latest girls’ basketball campaign, but skipper Michael Klembara has seen enough runouts, back-door cuts and junk defenses during his time on the bench to know what needs to happen for his Red Raiders to accomplish their many objectives.
Since the Red Raiders’ roster won’t be uncommonly deep — once again — fitness is one must. Yet right up there as well are constant communication and being plugged in at both ends of the court.
And if an experienced group returning all five starters from a 16-11 squad that last season reached the second round of the PIAA Class A tournament maxes out in some of those categories and improves in others, those boxes the Red Raiders hope to check off will get checked off – in deep, deep red, of course.
“Our goal is to win the division (Schuylkill League 2), districts (District 4-A) and advance well into the (state) tournament,” Klembara said in his preseason notes. “The (coaching) staff feels the chemistry and leadership on the team must continue to improve. My biggest concern is consistency.
“Consistent defense, scoring and reducing turnovers.”
While senior Tori Lindemuth (4.7 points per game) and junior Masie Reed (8.6) return in the backcourt, the Red Raiders’ frontcourt of senior Chloe Rishel (3.0) and juniors Leah Kosmer (8.7) and Paityn Moyer (7.0) returns intact. Senior Gabby Coleman (2.0), junior Cassidy Grimes (3.0) and sophomore Anna Keer (2.0) add depth off the bench.
Freshman guard Luci Shingara also figures to log plenty of minutes for a Lourdes program that tumbled in the District 4-A title game to eventual state champ Northumberland Christian. Since Lourdes returns everyone and Norry Christian has been elevated to Class 2A, one can understand why the Red Raiders are optimistic.
Benton, Meadowbrook Christian and St. John Neumann will be tough outs as well once postseason play arrives.
Lourdes will open Monday at Korbich Gymnasium against a tall, experienced Juniata Christian side.
“The team understands it is not about them, but playing great team defense and executing our offense,” said Klembara, who believes Tri-Valley is the team to beat in Schuylkill 2. “It is important we stay injury-free, be consistent on offense and have greater pride in our individual and team defense.”
Boys
Although Klembara’s program brought everyone back, James Sandri’s Red Raiders (14-11) return just one starter in junior lead guard Owen Sandri. Increased productivity is needed from junior guard Austyn Lamonica, senior forward Colin Lokitis and senior guard/forward Alex Hughes — all reserves a season ago — particularly since medical issues will keep talented senior Max Reiprish out throughout 2022-23.
“We just found out last Wednesday, so we’ve been redoing things to fit ourselves better,” said Sandri, whose squad fell in the District 4-A final last season and missed qualifying for states. “His loss is gonna be hard.”
With Reiprish unavailable, freshman guards such as Brighton Scicchitano and Trevor Erb already have worked their way into the Lourdes rotation. Twin freshman guards Jon and Billy Rishel likely will log plenty of PT as well.
“We need kids to step up,” Sandri said. “I have hard-working, good kids that I’m looking forward to coaching this year. I’m excited about seeing what we can develop and get out of them.”