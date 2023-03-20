Mike Klebmara has always had an impeccable read on his Lourdes Regional girls teams and the landscape ahead of them, be it in the Schuylkill League or the postseason.
Several years ago, after the Red Raiders lost a district championship game to North Penn-Mansfield, Klembara explained that it actually wasn’t the worst fate to enter the state playoffs as the District 4 runner-up, given its projected path through the bracket. A month later, they were in the 2016 Class A state final.
Last season, after dropping another district title game — this one a rout by eventual state champion Northumberland Christian — Klembara put it in the context of a bigger picture.
Many of his girls took off the silver medals as soon as they were draped from their necks, seemingly subscribing to the Ricky Bobby mantra “If you ain’t first you’re last.” However, their coach understood better things were in store for a team that started three sophomores.
“Now they’ve got to take the next step and do something in the PIAA playoffs,” Klembara said that night at Shamokin High. “If they do that, I’m very happy — and everybody’s back (next season).”
Lourdes won its first-round state game and then bowed out in the second round at Pottsville’s Martz Hall, but the experience gained in the 16-win season was invaluable.
Fast forward to the current day, and the Red Raiders — playing as the District 4 third-place team — are a win away from appearing in the program’s third state championship game in eight years.
They face District 2 champion Mountain View (21-6) at 7 p.m. today at Berwick Middle School. The winner advances to Friday’s Class A final (12 p.m. at Hershey’s Giant Center) against either District 5 champion Berlin-Brothersvalley (23-5) or District 7 champion Union (21-6). Berlin beat Lourdes in the 2019 state title game, 41-32.
“We always say the same thing over and over and over again: You’ve got five games (to win in states),” said Klembara, who won the 1994 state crown. “Of course, after the first-round game at Nativity it became four, and in the locker room (Wednesday) we said three.”
Lourdes (21-7) passed the do-or-die test of a third-place game to secure the district’s final state berth after St. John Neumann prevailed in the teams’ semifinal, 63-47. That loss focused the Red Raiders’ attention on their play on the glass — especially against teams with more size — that served them well through Saturday’s quarterfinal win and will likely be a significant factor in tonight’s game.
After opening the state tournament with an easy win over Schuylkill League rival Nativity BVM, Lourdes ran into District 3 third-place Shade and 6-foot-2 senior Jenna Muha, a Division II Frostburg State commit who averaged 32 points per game. Though the Red Raiders had no one to match Muha’s height, junior Paityn Moyer used her 5-9 frame, quickness and athleticism to deny her the ball as much as possible.
“We were concerned about (Shade), although we had a number of their films to break down, and every film was about the same thing: Number 4 and number 4 and number 4 (Muha),” Klembara said. “The scouting report was she’ll take 50 shots and the other people will take about 10.”
Muha scored just four points in the first half on 2-of-10 shooting while Lourdes forged a 19-10 lead. Moreover, she had just six of the Panthers’ 15 rebounds. The Red Raiders had 19, including four apiece from senior Chloe Rishel and junior Leah Kosmer.
“We’ve been practicing rebounds since before the Nativity game, and we did very well boxing-out and getting rebounds with that Nativity team,” said Moyer. “We wanted to do the same thing (against Shade), try to keep (Muha) out of there and then have (Kosmer and Rishel) box-out (Panthers forward Kennedy Landis). They were just going great on those rebounds.”
Rishel (nine boards) and Kosmer (eight) were on par with Landis (eight), while Muha moved her game-high total 14 with six in the fourth quarter after Lourdes led by 29. The Panthers shot 5-for-27 through three quarters but pulled just five offensive rebounds, and only two resulted in points.
In Saturday’s rematch with Neumann in the state quarters, the Golden Knights finished with a 44-38 advantage on the boards. The Red Raiders led 19-17 on the glass in the second half, though, while pulling away on the scoreboard (29-16) for a 50-35 win.
“One of the things we’ve emphasized, really since our (district semifinal) loss to St. John Neumann, is boxing-out and controlling the boards,” Klembara said.
It will be key again today against Mountain View and 6-1 freshman Addison Kilmer, who is averaging 20 points in the postseason. She had a triple-double with points, rebounds and blocks in districts, and came close Saturday in an overtime win over District 4 champion Meadowbrook Christian (24-13-9). Kilmer plays with her back to the basket more than Muha (who led Shade with 26 3-pointers on the season), and the Eagles are more committed to entering the ball to the post.
Lourdes will likely use its full-court pressure to try to disrupt the ball’s safe passage to Point A, let alone from A to B. That’s because Kilmer’s season scoring average of nearly 17 ppg. is about equal to the four teammates trailing her — junior Claire Getz (5.3), sophomore Ryleigh Kilmer (4.9), junior Vanessa Harvey (4.3), and junior Lily Sedlak (4.1).
The Red Raiders counter with juniors Masie Reed (11.9 ppg.), Leah Kosmer (8.9) and Moyer (7.7), along with Rishel (6.7).
“We’ve been here before — not to the Elite Eight (or Final Four) — but having that (state) experience, we know the pressure and we know the feeling,” said Reed. “We’re just going to keep that in our back pocket.”