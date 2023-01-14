NORTHUMBERLAND — Every chance they would get, Paityn Moyer and her Lourdes teammates talked about playing Northumberland Christian and how determined the Red Raiders were to find a way to knock off the potent Warriors.
Whether it was at lunch, after school at practice, during a meal at someone’s home or even in the locker room following a victory over Schuylkill League playmate Weatherly, the Red Raiders were accumulating the drive and want-to needed to reel in a positive result.
On Saturday afternoon at Norry Christian’s Bingaman Activity Center, Lourdes’ collared the elusive victory Moyer & Co. were determined to bring home, defeating the Warriors 52-41 behind a balanced attack and a constant on-floor grittiness that made chasing 50-50 balls a potentially painful experience — since players on both sides undoubtedly left with skinned knees and an assortment of bruises.
Leah Kosmer popped a double-double, scoring 15 points and snaring 15 rebounds as Lourdes (9-2) stretched its winning streak to four games. Masie Reed tacked on 15 points and a handful of assists, Moyer finished with 10 points and Chloe Rishel grabbed 10 boards.
It was the first time this season Lourdes put three players in double figures.
“We really wanted to win this game,” Moyer said. “Because the last two years, my freshman year and my sophomore year, they killed us.
“We said before the game, ‘We are winning this game, there’s no doubt about it.’ We just wanted to win so badly.”
That balance more than offset the double-double accumulated by Norry Christian’s freshman Carrie King, who pocketed 19 points and 11 boards, numbers that Klembara noticed as he departed impressed.
“She’s going to be a special talent,” Norry Christian skipper Dan Severn said.
Eden Treas added 14 points for the Warriors (10-4), who capped the 2021-22 campaign by claiming a PIAA Class A championship several weeks after defeating Lourdes in the District 4 Class A final for the second consecutive year.
Granted, Lourdes’ 2022-23 edition returned everyone while Norry Christian’s lineup no longer includes PIAA Class A player of the year Emily Garvin nor the towering Ulmer twins, Anna and Emma. Yet regardless of the lineup changes, Lourdes’ determination was still running at a full boil.
“If I were them, I would have had this date circled on the calendar at the beginning of the season that this is one we need to go in there and win,” Severn said. “If we play those guys, sometimes they win and sometimes we win. Today, they were the better team.”
While Lourdes needed a few minutes to relocate its legs following Friday’s 41-17 triumph at Weatherly, Kosmer’s efforts around the bucket and Reed’s success in transition had Michael Klembara’s Red Raiders up 13-6 just eight minutes in. Although Kosmer last weekend used her quicks to bounce past Lewisburg’s Keeley Baker and get to the hoop, her drives Saturday were predicated on her superior physical strength.
“She had some key buckets at times,” said Klembara, whose squad also picked up six points off the bench from Cassidy Grimes. “We keep telling her that with her basketball skills she can match up with anybody one-on-one.”
Yet while Kosmer posted seven early points – and Reed chipped in six – the Red Raiders never took complete command. Of course, cashing just 13 of 27 looks at the free-throw line throughout the 32-minute scrap meant points were left on the floor.
“We had opportunities (to open it up) and every time the opportunity presented itself, I’d tell the girls, ‘This is a big possession,’” Klembara said. “We never got that extra to make it a 12- or 13-point spread. Obviously, they’re well-coached, they know how to win.
“They’re going to be reckoned with in (Class 2A); they’re going to knock somebody off.”
Although Lourdes opened leads of 11 points late in the first half and 12 late in the third quarter following a Moyer steal and finish, Severn’s persistent Warriors didn’t give in to Klembara’s feisty Red Raiders. Norry Christian was able to whittle its deficit to six late in the third (37-31) on King’s short jumper and again with 2:25 to play when Jenika Krum’s line-drive 3-ball made it 44-38.
“That’s a good team we played; they were very well-prepared. We learned some things on our press break that will help us in the future,” Severn said, lauding a 2-2-1 look that Lourdes frequently slapped on after made buckets or stoppages yet also referred to his club’s ineffectiveness shooting (just over 30 percent) the ball. “Hats off to them, they played a better basketball game than we did today.”
When Kosmer launched a short runner high off the backboard that tumbled through the net for an and-one opportunity – she missed – that lit the fuse on an 8-0 spurt punctuated by Reed’s corner trey off a Moyer feed that finally closed out Severn’s Warriors.
Several moments later, Lourdes had the win it had been so determined to take home.
“I can’t say how much we wanted this game,” Moyer said. “Even yesterday, we were talking about it after the Weatherly game because of how much we wanted this one. I could tell every girl wanted it, so that was a big part of us winning today.”
Lourdes Regional 52, Northumberland Christian 41
LOURDES REGIONAL (9-2) 52
Massie Reed 6 1-2 15; Victoria Lindemuth 0 0-2 0; Paityn Moyer 4 2-5 10; Cassidy Grimes 2 1-2 6; Chloe Rishel 2 1-3 5; Leah Kosmer 4 8-13 16. Totals 18 13-26 52.
Did not score: Anna Keer, Gabbie Coleman.
3-point goals: Reed 2, Grimes.
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN (10-4) 41
Jenika Krum 2 0-0 6; Eden Trease 5 2-2 14; Carrie King 7 4-8 19; Ava Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-10 41.
3-point goals: Krum 2, Treas 2, King.
Did not score: Aubrie Hostetter, Kara Wilhelm.
Score by quarters
Lourdes;13;11;14;14 — 52
No. Christian;6;9;16;10 — 41
- By Michael Bullock For The Daily Item
