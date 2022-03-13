POTTSVILLE — Finding themselves behind in a hurry — while struggling at both ends of the court — Lourdes Regional's Paityn Moyer desperately tried to boost her teammates' flagging confidence.
The Red Raiders were able to bounce back from one Faith Christian salvo and cut into another outburst briefly, but a third run was too much for the District 4 runners-up.
A talented district champion Lions squad handled Lourdes, 53-26, in the PIAA Class A second-round game Sunday afternoon at Pottsville’s Martz Hall.
Chloe Rishel scored eight points to lead Michael Klembara’s senior-less Red Raiders (16-11). Rishel, Leah Kosmer, and Gabriella Coleman each grabbed six rebounds in the loss, which added to the lengthy list of learning experiences Lourdes endured throughout the season.
“We’re going to have the same, exact team next year, like everyone’s coming back,” Moyer said. “(Yet) if we play like we did today, we will not come this far next year.”
Emily Brownell (19 points), Izabella Forker (13), and Joy Hissner (10) each cracked double figures for Faith Christian (26-4), which scored the game's first 16 points. The District 1/12 champs later added runs of 13-0 and 18-0 to take command.
Forker also snared nine rebounds and dished six assists for Faith Christian, which will meet the winner of today’s second-round scrap between Williamsburg and Mount Calvary in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
The Lions applied pressure defensively and hoisted shots from the arc Sunday. Lourdes watched them strike three times from deep in the opening 85 seconds as Hissner nailed one and Brownell two. Down 9-0 in a hurry, Klembara called for time.
“When they started hitting a bunch of 3s at the start of the game, I was telling everyone, ‘Calm down. Calm down. Keep your head,’” Moyer recalled.
Although Faith Christian stretched its lead to 16-0 before Kosmer knocked down a short jumper, Lourdes pulled within five (18-13) by the end of the quarter. Moyer hit two treys, while Masie Reed bagged one in the closing seconds.
Committing nine turnovers before getting its first bucket — Lourdes totaled 25 turnovers — also proved problematic.
The Lions reeled off 13 straight points to start the second quarter and lead 31-13. Kosmer halted the run with a free throw at the 1:04 mark, but by then Faith Christian was up 31-14 at the halftime break.
Regardless, Lourdes wasn’t ready to cash in.
“We had a pretty good run (in the first quarter),” Moyer added, “but at halftime, we were saying, ‘We can come back from this. We can come back. Don’t put your heads down.’”
Once Rishel rattled off Lourdes’ next six points — Forker interrupted with one bucket — the Raiders were down 13 (33-20). They never got closer, as Faith Christian uncorked an 18-0 spree that lasted nearly three minutes into the fourth.
Since Faith Christian launched 24 3-point attempts — the Lions splashed nine of them — long rebounds also were a factor. That neutralized the success Lourdes had in its 2-3 zone with Myers, Rishel, and Kosmer on the glass three nights earlier in its state opener at home against Schuylkill League rival Nativity BVM.
The Red Raiders were forced to shift to a man-to-man look they hadn’t played much.
“I never saw a team shoot the ball that well consistently — especially out of the gate,” Klembara said. “They were just so hot; I don’t know who was going to beat them this afternoon. Give our kids credit. You always want to achieve more, but they achieved more than maybe a lot of people expected them to.
“That’s a plus sign for them.”
While Lourdes expects everyone to return, Faith Christian’s roster featured just two seniors — Brownell and Hissner. So, the Lions figure to be potent moving forward, this year and next.
“With everyone back,” Moyer said, “we’ll beat them next year.”
PIAA CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
SECOND ROUND
At Martz Hall, Pottsville
FAITH CHRISTIAN 53, LOURDES REGIONAL 26
Lourdes Regional (16-11) 26
Masie Reed 1 0-0 3, Paityn Moyer 2 0-0 6, Chloe Rishel 4 0-0 8, Leah Kosmer 1 3-4 5, Gabriella Coleman 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 3-4 26.
3-point goals: Reed, Moyer 2.
Did not score: Tori Lindemuth, Cassity Grimes, Kaiden Chikotes, Anna Keer.
Faith Christian (26-4) 53
Emily Brownell 7 1-2 19, Joy Hissner 3 2-2 10, Izabella Forker 4 3-4 13, Mikayla Hissner 2 0-0 5, Kendall Garber 2 0-0 4, Kamryn Pepkowski 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-8 53.
3-point goals: Brownell 4, J.Hissner 2, Forker 2, M.Hissner.
Did not score: Autumn Landis, Maddy Bowersock, Azlynne Thyberg, Anna Thompson, Skyler Robinson.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional;13;1;6;6 — 26
Faith Christian;18;13;14;8 — 53