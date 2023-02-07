COAL TOWNSHIP — Behind Alex Hughes' 13 points and Colin Lokitis' 12-point and 14-rebound double-double, Lourdes Regional hungs on to defeat Williams Valley in Schuylkill League II action.
The Red Raiders snapped an eight-game losing streak, and improved to 5-16 overall, 3-10 SCL-I.
Lourdes Regional 43, Williams Valley 42
Lourdes Regional (5-16) 43
Owen Sandri 2 1-1 6; Alex Hughes 6 0-0 13; Austin Lamonica 2 0-2 6; Colin Lokitis 6 0-2 12; Trebor Moore 2 0-2 6. Totals: 18 1-7 43.
3-point goals: Lamonica 2, Moore 2, Hughes, Sandri.
Did not score: Joey Feudale, Brighton Scicchitano, Billy Rishel, Johnny Rishel.
Williams Valley (6-15) 42
Brady Shomper 3 0-0 6; Alex Achenbach 8 3-3 24; Evan Achenbach 1 0-0 2; Brady Evans 2 2-4 6; Ezi Hite 2 0-1 4. Totals: 16 5-8 42.
3-point goals: A.Achenbach 5.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Williams Valley;6;16;15;5 — 42
Lourdes Regional;10;10;12;11 — 43