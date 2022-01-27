COAL TOWNSHIP — Masie Reed put up 20 points for the Red Raiders — her second game in as many nights with 20 markers as the Red Raiders upset the Schuylkill League-Division III leaders in SCL-crossover game.
Leah Kosmer added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders (9-7).
Haley Moss had 15 points for the Golden Bears (10-5).
Lourdes Regional 46, Mahanoy Area 44
Lourdes Regional (9-7) 46
Masie Reed 8 0-0 20, Victoria Lindemuth 2 0-0 4, Paityn Moyer 2 0-0 4, Chole Rishel 2 2-3 7, Leah Kosmer 1 9-10 11. Team totals: 15 11-13 46.
3-point goals: Reed 4, Rishel.
Did not score: Cassity Grimes, Anna Keer, Kaiden Chikotes, Gabriella Coleman.
Mahanoy Area (10-5) 44
Carley Hasara 2 2-3 6, Allyson Babinsky 2 0-1 4, Hannah Kane 0 2-2 2, Haley Moss 5 1-2 15, Caitlee Kessock 1 0-1 3, Mckenna Cavenas 7 0-0 14. Team totals: 17 5-9 44.
3-point goals: Moss 4, Kessock.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Mahanoy Area;16;8;6;9 — 44
Lourdes Regional;13;18;6;9 — 46