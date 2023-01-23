COAL TOWNSHIP — Masie Reed knocked down five 3s, and scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Red Raiders.
Lourdes Regional, which has won nine of its last 10 games, improves to 14-3.
Madison Wasser had seven points to lead the Blue Devils (8-10).
Lourdes Regional 47, Shenandoah Valley 20
Lourdes Regional (14-3) 47
Masie Reed 9 0-1 23; Victoria Lindemuth 1 1-2 3; Paityn Moyer 1 0-2 2; Cassidy Grimes 2 0-0 4; Chloe Rishel 2 3-5 7; Anna Keer 1 0-0 2; Leah Kosmer 2 2-2 6. Totals: 18 6-12 47.
3-point goals: Reed 5.
Did not score: Luci Shingara, Gabriella Coleman.
Shenandoah Valley (8-10) 20
Ava Menjivar 2 0-4 4; Emma Aftuk 2 1-2 5; Madison Wasser 3 0-2 7; Hannah DeAngelo 1 0-0 2; Jennifer Selbi 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 1-9 20.
3-point goals: Wasser.
Did not score: Morgan Labosky, KayeLynn Sheehan.
Score by quarters
SV;4;2;6;8 — 20
LR;14;21;10;2 — 47