NORTHUMBERLAND — The Red Raiders took the lead in the first quarter and cruised to a nonleague win.
Leah Kosmer led a balanced Lourdes (9-2) attack with 16 points. Massie Reed added 15 and Paityn Moyer added 10 in the victory.
Northumberland Christian got a double-double — 19 points and 12 rebounds — from Carrie King. King also blocked five shots. Eden Treas added 14 points for the Warriors, who fell to 9-4.
Lourdes Regional 52, Northumberland Christian 41
LOURDES REGIONAL (9-2) 52
Massie Reed 6 1-2 15; Victoria Lindemuth 0 0-2 0; Paityn Moyer 4 2-5 10; Cassidy Grimes 2 1-2 6; Chloe Rishel 2 1-3 5; Leah Kosmer 4 8-13 16. Totals 18 13-26 52.
Did not score: Anna Keer, Gabbie Coleman.
3-point goals: Reed 2, Grimes.
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN (9-4) 41
Jenika Krum 2 0-0 6; Eden Trease 5 2-2 14; Carrie King 7 4-8 19; Ava Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-10 41.
3-point goals: Krum 2, Treas 2, King.
Did not score: Aubrie Hostetter, Kara Wilhelm.
Score by quarters
Lourdes;13;11;14;14 — 52
No. Christian;6;9;16;10 — 41