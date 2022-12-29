COAL TOWNSHIP — Alex Hughes finished with a team-high 18 points. Colin Lokitis ended with an 11-point and 17-rebound double-double.
The Red Raiders (2-7) held the Tigers to single-digit points in all four quarters in the game, including a shutout in the fourth quarter.
Lourdes Regional 53, Benton 19
Lourdes Regional (2-7) 53
Owen Sandri 1 0-0 3; Alex Hughes 7 1-3 18; Austin Lamonica 2 0-0 5; Colin Lokitis 5 1-2 11; Joey Feudale 3 0-1 8; Trebor Erb 3 0-0 6; Brighton Scicchitano 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 2-6 53.
3-point goals: Hughes 3, Feudale 2, Lamonica, Sandri.
Did not score: Liam Bradley, Billy Rishel, Johnny Rishel.
Benton 19
Stover Lenis 1 1-2 4; Landon Kester 1 0-2 2; Graydon Beishline 3 3-4 11; Wilmer Lewis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 4-8 19.
3-point goals: Beishline 2, Lenis.
Did not score: Camron Davis, Micah Delp, Cooper Schultz, Tom Zjac, Nolan Bardua, Dalton Koch, Conner Steward.
Score by quarters
Benton;5;8;6;0 — 19
Lourdes;11;16;10;16 — 53