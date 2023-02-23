COAL TOWNSHIP — Macie Reed scored 21 points to lead Lourdes Regional to the District 4 Class 1A semifinals. Reed also earned four steals, two rebounds and two assists.
Chloe Rishel and Paityn Moyer both earned double-doubles in the win. Rishel collected 11 points and 10 rebounds while Moyer contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Red Raiders will take on St. John Neumann in the semifinals at a time and date to be determined. The Golden Knights defeated Benton 58-33 in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 1A GIRLS QUARTERFINAL
LOURDES REGIONAL 53, COWANESQUE VALLEY 18
Lourdes Regional (18-6) 53
Macie Reed 8 2-2 21; Chloe Rishel 5 0-0 11; Paityn Moyer 4 0-0 10; Victoria Lindemuth 1 3-4 5; Leah Kosmer 1 1-2 3; Gabby Coleman 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 7-10 53.
3-point goals: Reed 3, Moyer 2, Rishel.
Did not score: Cassity Grimes, Anna Keer, Luci Shingara.
Cowanesque Valley (8-15) 18
Ashley Woodring 2 3-7 7; Ella Churchill 1 4-8 6; Makenzie Surine 2 1-2 5. Totals 5 8-17 18.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Cassidy Anderason, Kyra Daley, Star Ordway, Lily Vargeson, Jesse Quick, Paisley Nudd, Janna Quick, Ali Bieser.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional;17;15;13;8 — 53
Cowanesque Valley;2;3;5;8 — 18