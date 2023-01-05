TOWER CITY — Behind a combined 32 points from Austin Lamonica (19) and Alex Hughes (13), Lourdes Regional (3-7) held on to defeat Williams Valley in a nonleague game.
Colin Lokitis finished the game with nine points and a team-high 14 rebounds for the Red Raiders.
Lourdes Regional 55, Williams Valley 52
Lourdes Regional (3-7) 55
Owen Sandri 1 3-4 6; Alex Hughes 5 4-6 13; Austin Lamonica 4 9-13 19; Colin Lokitis 4 1-6 9; Joey Feudale 2 0-0 5; Trebor Erb 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 17-29 55.
3-point goals: Hughes 2, Lamonica 2, Feudale, Sandri.
Did not score: Liam Bradley, Brighton Scicchitano.
Williams Valley 52
B.Shomper 1 0-0 3; A.Achenbach 7 3-5 20; G.Sutton 0 2-2 2; E.Achenbach 2 0-0 4; B.Evans 5 3-8 14; E.Hite 4 1-4 9. Totals: 19 9-19 52.
3-point goals: A.Achenbach 3, Evans, Shomper.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional;10;19;17;16 — 55
Williams Valley;6;12;14;20 — 52