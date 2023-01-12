COAL TOWNSHIP — Colin Lakitis scored 26 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as the Red Raiders rolled over the Wreckers.
Alex Hughes added 22 points, while Trebor Moore had three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points for Lourdes Regional (4-8).
Lourdes Regional 77, Weatherly 49
Lourdes Regional (4-8) 77
Owen Sandri 2 0-7 6; Alex Hughes 8 5-5 22; Austin Lamonica 2 0-0 6; Colin Lakitis 12 2-6 26; Liam Bradley 0 1-2 1; Trebor Moore 5 0-0 13; Billy Rishel 1 1-2 3. Totals: 30 9-22 77.
3-point goals: Moore 3, Lamonica 2, Sandri 2, Hughes.
Did not score: Joey Feudale, Brighton Scicchitano, Johnny Rishel, Jeremish Shegenoski.
Weatherly 49
Ian McLaurin 7 0-1 15; Ian McKeegan 3 0-0 8; Corbin Wagner 4 1-2 12; Jordan Mitchall 3 2-2 10; John Puzzetti 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 3-5 49.
3-point goals: Wagner 3, McKeegan 2, Mitchall 2, McLaurin.
Did not score: Wyatt Higgins, Jacob Parker, JoJo Hoffman, Michael Berger, Klaus Eroh.
Score by quarters
Weatherly;19;8;11;11 — 49
Lourdes Reg.;17;22;23;15 — 77