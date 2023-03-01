MONTGOMERY – It took nearly the entire first half for Lourdes Regional to get untracked, but when the Red Raiders finally did, they can punch another ticket to the PIAA playoffs.
Masie Reed scored 19 points, and the Red Raiders used a big spurt that split the second and third quarters to outlast North Penn-Liberty, 48-35, in the District 4 Class A girls basketball consolation game at the Montgomery Sports Complex.
Lourdes Regional (18-7) will play the District 2-11 subregional runner up, the loser between Saturday's championship game between Nativity and Mountain View. North Penn-Liberty wraps the season at 13-12.
The Red Raiders trailed 8-5 after one quarter, but ended the first half on a 10-2 spurt, and started the third quarter with back-to-back 3s by Paityn Moyer and Reed to take a 26-16 lead early in the third quarter. Lourdes Regional would build at 32-16 lead in the third, before North Penn-Liberty answered with a 10-0 run of its own.
Liberty got back within 10, but never closer as they went five minutes in the fourth quarter without scoring.
Leah Kosmer chipped in 16 points for Lourdes Regional, while Moyer finished with 11.
Hailey Litzelman led North Penn-Liberty with 14 points.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CONSOLATION FINAL
At Montgomery Sports Complex
LOURDES REGIONAL 48, NORTH PENN-LIBERTY 35
Lourdes Regional (18-7) 48
Masie Reed 6 6-10 19; Leah Kosmer 5 6-8 16; Paityn Moyer 3 2-2 11; Chloe Rishel 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 14-20 48.
3-point goals: Moyer 3, Reed
Did not score: Tori Lindemuth, Cassidy Grimes, Anna Keer, Gabbial Coleman
North Penn-Liberty (13-12) 35
Haley Litzelman 4 2-2 14; Jaclyn Nelson 3 0-0 9; Sidney Landis 3 0-0 6; Elizabeth Ritchie 0 3-4 3; Kaylee Graham 0 2-2 2; Arianna Thompson 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 8-10 35.
3-point goals: Litzelman 4, Nelson 3
Did not score: Tierney Patterson
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional;5;18;15;10 — 48
North Penn-Liberty;8;8;10;9 — 35