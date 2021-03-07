LIBERTY — All the ingredients for an upset were there.
The top-seed — North Penn-Liberty — played like it was tight in its opening playoff game. Lourdes Regional’s zone kept the Mounties from executing their fast break, and the Red Raiders led for much of the game in a contest played at their preferred pace.
Like a missing egg when one is trying to bake a cake, the one ingredient the Red Raiders didn’t have ended up costing them.
North-Penn Liberty had 18 offensive rebounds in the game to overcome dreadful shooting, including one that led to the decisive 3-pointer in a 44-36 victory over Lourdes Regional.
“They were a solid team, but I really thought we had a chance to win. We just had to follow the game plan,” Lourdes Regional coach James Sandri said. “I thought we did an overall good job, just not good enough to win.”
North Penn-Liberty (14-2) will face St. John Neumann, a 74-53 winner over Sullivan County, at 8 p.m. Thursday at Willamsport High School. Lourdes Regional finishes the season at 10-12.
The Red Raiders took their last lead at 34-33 with 6:04 left in the game when Shawn Potter hit a floater in the lane. Lourdes Regional got a stop on its next possession, but Brandon Thompson tipped out an offensive rebound to Koleton Roupp, who knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Mounties a 36-34 advantage.
Colton Litzelman followed with a steal and an assist to Noah Spence to push the lead to 38-34 with 4:40 to play. Hunter Reed found Casen Sandri on a backdoor cut for an easy layup to cut the Mounties’ lead to 38-36.
The Red Raiders had two chances to tie the game or take the lead, but missed a shot and lost the ball to a player-control foul on its next two possessions.
“I think we showed our immaturity. I think we forced some shots at the end. We were running our offense really well at the end, but we fired up some quick shots,” James Sandri said. “You just can’t do things like that and come away with a win in the semis.”
Lourdes Regional got one more stop, but Spence poked the ball away for a steal and an easy layup with 1:22 left in the game. With Lourdes Regional having just three fouls, it took the Red Raiders until the 32-second mark of the fourth quarter to get the Mounties on the foul line. They iced the game with four foul shots in the final 30 seconds.
The game got off to the kind of start Lourdes needed. Spence, who averages 20.7 points per game, was scoreless until the 2:18 mark of the second quarter. The Red Raiders built a five-point lead early in the second quarter, before the Mounties got going.
“We were really tight early, and I really think we tried to force the game instead of letting it come to us,” North Penn-Liberty coach Jim Litzelman said. “We need to have paint touches (against the zone), and we didn’t do that until the second quarter. I don’t care if it leads to points, but we have to make the zone move in and out.”
Sandri added: “(Spence) is arguably their best player in the film I saw. I thought we did a real good job of staying in front of him, and keeping him out of the paint.”
The Red Raiders couldn’t put much space between them and the Mounties in the first half, for the same reasons that cost them the game in the fourth quarter. Liberty had nine offensive rebounds in the first half, and stayed in the game in the second quarter by forcing seven Lourdes turnovers.
Maxwell Reiprish had 10 points to lead Lourdes.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A SEMIFINAL
NORTH PENN-LIBERTY 44,
LOURDES REGIONAL 36
Lourdes Regional (10-12) 36
Shawn Potter 2 0-0 4; Casen Sandri 1 0-0 2; Maxwell Reiprish 5 0-0 10; Tyler Novak 2 1-2 6; Hunter Reed 3 1-3 7; Michael Keer 1 0-0 2; Alex Hughes 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 2-5 36.
3-point goals: Novak, Hughes.
Did not score: Joey Nguyen, Owen Sandri.
North Penn-Liberty (14-2) 44
Colton Litzelman 2 4-5 9; Noah Spencer 7 2-3 18; Koleton Roupp 1 0-0 3; Derek Litzelman 1 0-1 2; Brandon Thompson 3 2-6 8; Kevin Alexander 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 8-15 44.
3-point goals: Spence 2, C. Litzelman, Roupp.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 9 12 8 7 — 36
North Penn-Liberty 8 12 11 13 — 44