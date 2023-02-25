DANVILLE — For a long while Saturday, Lourdes Regional looked like the better team early in a District 4 Class A semifinal matchup with St. John Neumann.
The Red Raiders led by six points midway through the third quarter, and it looked the perennial district girls basketball power would advance to another district final.
However, things changed in a big way.
Neumann went on an unbelievable 27-2 run in the second half and broke open the nip-and-tuck game to win 63-47 at the Whitey McCloskey Center..
It wasn’t so much a Lourdes collapse as it was a Neumann eruption that brought the Golden Knights their first district championship berth.
“I think they had a lot to do with it,” said Red Raiders coach Mike Klembara. “We did not have one girl who consistently blocked out, and we knew we had to do that. They played extremely well, not only in the first half but particularly in the second half. They have a lot of weapons you got to defend against.
“We want to keep our turnovers around 10. I think maybe we had 20.”
The Red Raiders forced 16 turnovers in the first half, and they routinely turned those into points. They put up 35 points over the first two frames in a frenetic pace. Once the Knights eliminated those turnovers, Lourdes simply could not keep them off the offensive glass. The Knights had 22 offensive boards in the game, including 15 from Gigi Parlante.
Parlante picked up her third foul midway through the second quarter, but that didn’t temper her aggressiveness at all. Seemingly every Knight miss in the second half found the hands of the junior, and Lourdes simply had no answers.
Red Raiders juniors Maisie Reed and Leah Kosmer were strong in the first half, and keyed the team on both ends. Kosmer scored on a putback with just over six minutes remaining in the third to put the Red Raiders up 39-33.
Once the Neumann run started, though, there was no stopping it.
One of Lily Reid’s four threes brought the Knights within one at 39-38 with 3:30 to play in the third. A few minutes later, they took the lead for good on a Niyah Tutler jumper to go up 41-39.
Klembara tried to slow the momentum, even calling two timeouts within a minute of each other early in the fourth quarter. Nothing worked.
“We’re not a prolific scoring team, so we’ve got to really rely on our defense,” said Klembara. “And you know, even up 35-31 at half I was still concerned. We very seldom score over 50 or 60 points, and I know they do at times do score an awful lot. Give them a lot of credit. They executed they responded to adversity, and we certainly did not.”
It was just a four-point deficit for Lourdes at 43-39 after three quarters. But a Reid 3-pointer and Parlante putback capped off Neumann getting the first 11 points of the fourth quarter for a 54-39 lead.
The Red Raiders’ Paytin Moyer stopped the bleeding temporarily with a layup to halt a 21-0 run.
Lourdes will play North Penn-Liberty in the district third-place game next week for a state playoff berth.