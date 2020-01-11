The Daily Item
COAL TOWNSHIP — Katie Sandri and Emma Shimko each scored 11 points to lead Lourdes Regional, but the Red Raiders fell 43-38 to Marian Catholic in Schuylkill League action on Friday night.
The Red Raiders were limited to two points in the fourth quarter, and the visiting Fillies erased a 36-34 deficit after three periods.
Terri Reichard and Peyton Kehler grabbed five rebounds apiece in the loss. Sandri totaled four steals and four assists.
Marian Catholic 43, Lourdes Regional 38
Marian Catholic (5-6) 43
Emily Shaud 4 0-1 9, Maci Alansky 3 0-0 8, Julia Kreisl 7 6-8 20, Abby Digris 0 1-4 1, Lyndsey Reinoehl 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 8-15 43.
3-point goals: Alansky 2, Shaud.
Did not score: Ashley Pleban, Mia Nemeth.
Lourdes Regional (3-8) 38
Terri Reichard 2 1-4 5, Katie Sandri 4 0-0 11, Peyton Kehler 3 2-4 8, Emma Shimko 5 1-4 11, Meryl Czeponis 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 4-12 38.
3-point goals: Sandri 3, Czeponis.
Did not score: Victoria Lindemuth, Emily Shaffer.
Score by quarters
Marian Catholic 12 13 9 9 — 43
Lourdes Regional 13 13 10 2 — 38