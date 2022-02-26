MILTON — There were times if felt as if Meadowbrook Christian had a chance to overcome its poor start and get back into Saturday's District 4 Class A semifinal with Lourdes Regional.
Red Raiders' sophomore Masie Reed made sure it didn't happen.
Reed scored 10 of her 16 points in a quick two-minute stretch after the Lions had cut their deficit to eight as Lourdes Regional picked up a 47-26 victory at Milton High School.
"I was really worried they would dominate us inside. I saw those three 6-footers on the roster, and I was concerned," Lourdes Regional coach Mike Klembara said. "Their size didn't hurt us, though, because they had such a hard time with the press."
The Red Raiders (15-9) advances to play top-seed Northumberland Christian, a 66-27 winner over St. John Neumann in the other semifinal. Meadowbrook Christian (8-12) will play the Golden Knights for third place, and the right to advance to the PIAA playoffs.
Lourdes Regional raced out to a 13-0 lead, and Meadowbrook Christian went the first 5:16 without a field goal before Kailey Devlin knocked down a 3-pointer.
The Lions cut the lead to 15-8 with 28 seconds left in the first quarter, but Reed scored the next 11 Lourdes Regional points with three 3s and a driving layup to give the Red Raiders a 27-8 lead with 4:31 left in the first half.
That Reed spurt proved to be the Eagles undoing as they stayed with Lourdes Regional the rest of the way, but couldn't overcome the 19-point, second-quarter hole.
"I think we showed we could be competitive with a team like Lourdes, but that eight-point stretch in the second quarter, and us not finishing around the rim really hurt us," Meadowbrook Christian coach Shane Devlin said.
Neither team started a senior in Saturday's semifinal, and Klembara said that he wouldn't be surprised to see the teams play each other in next year's district playoffs.
Devlin said he hopes his team learns lessons from this year's upset of No. 3 Benton in the quarterfinals and Saturday's semifinal appearance.
"We had moments in this game we were competed and played very strong for stretches," Devlin said. "But if you want compete with a program like Lourdes, you have do that for all four quarters. That's the biggest lesson we can take away from this.
"Knowing we have it in us, and now we have to get to the level for four quarters, and play like that for an entire game."
Paityn Moyer added 14 points, and Cassity Grimes had eight points off the bench for the Red Raiders.
Kailey Devlin had 15 points to lead the Eagles.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS A SEMIFINAL
at Milton H.S.
NO. 2 LOURDES REGIONAL 47,
NO. 6 MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 26
Meadowbrook Christian (8-12) 26
Kailey Devlin 4 6-6 15; Audrey Millett 1 0-0 2; Alayna Smith 0 1-4 1; Emily Baney 1 2-4 4; Madi McNeal 1 2-4 4; Emma George 0 0-1 0. Totals 7 11-19 26.
3-point goals: Devlin.
Did not score: Addison Nevius, Ellie Sweigard, Alyssa Canelo, Cassidy Miller, Olivia Reed, Beth Glowcheski.
Lourdes Regional (15-9) 47
Masie Reed 6 0-0 16; Tori Lindemuth 2 1-6 5; Paityn Moyer 3 6-9 14; Chloe Rishel 0 1-2 1; Leah Kosmer 1 1-2 3; Cassity Grimes 3 2-4 8. Totals 15 11-23 47.
3-point goals: Reed 4, Moyer 2.
Did not score: Gabriella Coleman, Anna Keer, Kristen Chikotes.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook;7;7;3;9 — 26
Lourdes Regional;18;9;16;4 — 47