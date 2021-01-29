MAHANOY CITY — Mahanoy Area broke open a six-point game at the half with a huge third quarter as the Bears knocked off Lourdes Regional, 57-37, in Schuylkill League action on Thursday.
The Red Raiders (4-3) trailed 25-19 to start the second half, but Mahanoy Area outscored Lourdes Regional, 17-6, in the third to take control of the game.
Claudia Clark had 14 points, while Cealinn McGoarty added 13 points to lead the Bears (7-2). The two combined for eight 3-pointers in the game.
Emma Shimko had 18 points to lead Lourdes Regional.
Mahanoy Area 57,
Lourdes Regional 37
Lourdes Regional (4-3) 37
Victoria Lindemuth 2 0-0 4; Paityn Moyer 0 0-4 0; Katie Sandri 2 0-0 5; Chloe Rishel 1 0-0 2; Peyton Kehler 2 2-2 6; Emma Shimko 8 2-5 18; Meryl Czeponis 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-11 37.
3-point goals: Sandri.
Did not score: Masie Reed, Gabriella Coleman, Leah Kosmer.
Mahanoy Area (7-2) 57
Allyson Babinski 4 0-0 9; Cealinn McGoarty 5 0-0 13; Claudia Clark 5 0-0 15; Haley Moss 4 0-0 11; Meghan Macleary 4 1-2 9. Totals 22 1-2 57.
3-point goals: Clark 5, McGoarty 3, Moss 3, Babinsky.
Did not score: Brandi Derr, Isabella Kramer, Maddison Quick, Caitlee Kessock, McKenna Cavenas, Madison Bowels.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 10 9 6 12 — 37
Mahanoy Area 14 11 17 15 — 57