MILTON — As Meadowbrook Christian made a move to regain momentum, Lourdes Regional coach James Sandri could tell his Red Raiders were tiring.
“They were tired,” Sandri said, “but they manned up in that moment and really started putting it to them (Meadowbrook).”
The Red Raiders used a big run after Meadowbrook had taken a one-point lead to claim a 59-49 victory Thursday in nonconference boys basketball.
Lourdes (3-16) started the game on a big run, forcing turnovers on Meadowbrook’s first three possessions of the game and opening with a 14-2 run.
“It was great to see that start,” Sandri said. “The kids were talking more and moving the ball well, which you love to see from a young team.”
“We just came out flat,” said Meadowbrook coach Bill Lynd. “We can’t afford to do that. They ran a matchup zone defense, and we hadn’t seen that all season.”
The Lions, however, adjusted by spreading the floor and rendering Lourdes unable to key solely on sophomore Ashton Canelo.
The ball movement paid dividends for the hosts, who overcame a 23-8 second-quarter hole with a 10-2 run to make it a 25-18 game. CJ Carrier and Dillon Stokes also added field goals for the Lions, who found themselves down nine (31-22) at intermission. Canelo had 12 first-half points — 10 in the second quarter.
“I thought the team showed a lot of character in the way they battled back,” Lynd said. “We saw some good things tonight, especially with our team defense.”
The Lions (7-10) didn’t stop there. Another run, this one 9-2 out of halftime keyed by a quartet of Raider turnovers, made it a two-point ball game (33-31), and after Lourdes pulled back up by four, the Lions scored the next five points, culminating with Stokes’ 3-pointer to make it 36-35.
“The kids didn’t panic,” Sandri said. “I think that is a sign of maturing. A couple of games ago, I think they might have panicked with a run like that. But they didn’t hang their heads.”
Instead, the Raiders went to work. Nick DeManincor provided the initial spark with a layup for a 37-36 lead, then Nick Novak, after battling foul trouble, sank a 3-pointer for a 40-36 advantage. Lourdes stretched its lead to 47-38. The Lions got no closer than six points the rest of the way.
DeManincor led Lourdes with 21 points, and Hunter Reed chipped in 19.
“Hunter has carried us most of the year,” Sandri said. “But Nick has shown the most improvement.”
Canelo led all scorers for the game with 24 points. Meadowbrook placed three players in double-figures, with Stokes adding 11 and Nevin Carrier 10 for the Lions.
LOURDES REGIONAL 59, MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 49
Lourdes Regional (3-16) 59
Casen Sandri 3 0-0 6; Nick DeManincor 6 9-11 21; Tyler Novak 3 0-0 7; Joey Nguyen 2 0-1 4; Mike Keer 1 0-0 2; Hunter Reed 8 3-6 19. Totals 12-18 59.
3-point goals: Novak.
Did not score: Maxwell Reiprish, Elliot Dodson.
Meadowbrook Christian (7-10) 49
CJ Carrier 1 0-0 2; Dillon Stokes 4 1-2 11; Ashton Canelo 10 3-7 24; Nevin Carrier 5 0-0 10; Noah Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-8 49.
3-point goals: Stokes 2, Canelo.
Did not score: Evan Young, Jacob Reed
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional`18`13`11`17 — 59
Meadowbrook Christian`8`14`14`13 — 49