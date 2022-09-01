COAL TOWNSHIP — Her coaching career began as an assistant to Ryan Felty, who led Lourdes Regional to its first District 4 Class 2A championship in 2017.
Tiziana Albert spent five seasons helping Felty, then took over as the head coach when Felty left to take the job as head coach at Susquehanna University.
Under Albert, the Red Raiders continued to be competitive and last season, Albert’s team finished third in the district team tournament behind Lewisburg and Midd-West. Even better, the top four golfers from last year are back for another season.
Lourdes finished third in the competitive Division I of the Schuylkill League, its only losses coming to the teams ahead of them, Blue Mountain and Lehighton. Lourdes was bumped up from Division II to Division I for the 2016 season because of its cooperative agreement with Southern Columbia and Mount Carmel areas. Lourdes finished 9-1 in Division II in 2015.
Certainly, the program has come a long way since Felty and Albert came aboard.
“We have built a successful program over the last eight years and getting players to come out and play is not an issue,” Albert said. “We actually have more players now than five years ago because the kids want to play for a successful and winning program,” Albert said.
Albert said that Felty was and remains a great mentor.
“I’m so lucky to be able to learn from him,” she said.
Three of Albert’s returning starters, coincidentally also the top three individual finishers for the team in the district tournament, are Joey Feudale, Damen Milewski and Max Reiprish.
Albert said, “They have improved tremendously since their freshman year. They have grown to love the sport and enjoy it as well as becoming great leaders for the team.“They are so much help to the newcomers and very respectful. It’s just a pleasure to have gotten to know them.”
The team’s fourth highest finisher a year ago, now sophomore Jobey Petro, also returns.
The Red Raiders opened this season with a pair of wins, over North Schuylkill Tamaqua, and finished sixth in the 19-team Selinsgrove Invitational, led by Milewski’s runner-up finish of 76.
Felty while leading the River Hawks, has kept a close eye on his old team and his predecessor.
“What Tiziana has done as a coach over the last few years is amazing,’’ he said. “I am sure that everyone she has come in contact with is truly grateful for all she has done for them.
“She is a wonderful and passionate person and to see what this program has accomplished over the last 10 years is truly amazing considering it was nearly extinct prior to that, outside of some great individual accomplishments,” Felty added.
Tri-Valley LeagueAfter a run of three consecutive District 4 Class 3A team championships, East Juniata fell to 1-19 last season.
Veteran coach Michael Zendt said that, although his team won’t qualify for the district tournament again this year, he is hopeful of getting a couple of individuals into the district event.
As for the team, Zendt said, “I am hoping for steady improvement as the year progresses. We aren’t a young team by any means, but we are still inexperienced.”
The coach said that because of the team’s great success in recent years, many of his current players did not get much playing time.
Senior Caleb Kirk placed fifth in the district tournament as a freshman and sophomore and will step into the No. 1 spot this year. In addition, Zendt said another senior, Tate Jamison, has been a key contributor to the Tigers.
He has improved steadily over the past three years, and I am expecting that to continue. This year, he’s stepping into the No. 1 spot for me and I’m expecting good things from him,’’ added Zendt.