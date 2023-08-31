LEWISBURG — Reese Schrode scored two crucial goals for the Falcons during the nonconference showdown.
Grayson Wynings got the scoring started for the Green Dragons. With less than two minutes to go in regulation, Cohen Hoover put in the game-tying goal with the assist from Caleb Meyer-Chabris.
Ricky Verma scored the game winner at the 4:34 mark in the overtime period.
Lower Dauphin 3, Lewisburg 2 (OT)
First half
LD: Reese Schrode, 23:15.
Second half
L: Grayson Wynings (Isaac Ayres), 24:10; LD: Schrode, 5:23; L: Cohen Hoover (Caleb Meyer-Chabris), 1:42.
Overtime
LD: Ricky Verma, 4:34.
Shots: L 13-8. Corners: L 6-5. Saves: Lewisburg 2 (Spencer Paris); Lower Dauphin 5 (Kaiden Ketty).