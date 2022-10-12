HUMMELSTOWN — Katelyn Strawser scored a natural hat trick, and Lower Dauphin kept Greenwood off the board until the final five minutes of the nonleague game.
Strawser, a sophomore, is not among the Falcons' six Division I-committed players. Avery Pollock, a Liberty pledge, converted a penalty stroke for a 4-0 lead for Lower Dauphin (10-3-1), the nation's No. 19 team according to MAXFieldHockey.com.
Wildcats senior Jordan Stroup scored her 15th goal of the season (and 38th of her career) with an assist from Bekah Brinser, her team-high 14th, with 4:24 to play.
Greenwood (13-3) hosts Selinsgrove on Monday, then plays Newport for the Tri-Valley League championship 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Susquenita H.S.
Lower Dauphin 4, Greenwood 1
First quarter
LD-Katelyn Strawser, 7:19; LD-Strawser (Dani Murphy), 3:50.
Second quarter
LD-Strawser (Avery Pollock), 10:46.
Fourth quarter
LD-Pollock (penalty stroke), 6:15; G-Jordan Stroup (Bekah Brinser), 4:24.
Shots: LD 30-3. Corners: LD 6-2. Saves: Greenwood 26 (Lydia Miller); Lower Dauphin 2 (Payton Killian).
JV score: Lower Dauphin 3-0.