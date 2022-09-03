SELINSGROVE — David Risser scored three straight goals to break open a tie game for the Falcons. as they would never surrender the lead in their win over Selinsgrove. Jacob Collins scored the other goal for Lower Dauphin.
Bobby Kruskie and Nick Ritter each scored for Selinsgrove. Jonah Erb had 10 saves and an assist for the Seals.
Lower Dauphin 4, Selinsgrove 2
First half
LD-Jacob Collins, 36:05; S-Bobby Kruskie (Logan Rodkey), 26:32; LD-David Risser (Rees Schrode), 22:44.
Second half
LD-Risser (Astin Lehman), 28:12; LD-Risser (Collins), 20:22; S-Nick Ritter (Jonah Erb), 9:16.
Shots: LD 21-14. Corners: LD 6-5. Saves: Selinsgrove 10 (Jonah Erb); Lower Dauphin 5 (William Foley).