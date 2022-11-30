For the second time in three seasons, there will be a change to the weight classes used by the PIAA for high school wrestling.
The change for the 2022-23 season is not as dramatic as it was two years ago when the state’s governing body for prep sports eliminated one weight class.
The PIAA will stay at 13 weight classes. The only change is that the PIAA will adhere to the 13 National Federation of State High School Association weights. That means the six lowest weight classes will each add one pound this year.
The 13 weights for the 2022-23 season will be 107, 114, 121, 127, 133, 139, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215, and 285.
Two years ago, the PIAA dropped from 14 to 13 weight classes in an attempt to reduce the number of forfeits in dual meets. PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said then that more than 90 percent of duals had at least one forfeit.
In Class 2A, seven of 13 state champions return, including two from District 4: Muncy’s Scott Johnson and Montgomery’s Conner Harer. In Class 3A, 10 state champions are back, including Nazareth’s Sonny Sasso, who is expected to miss most of the season with an injury.
Division realignmentChanges to weight classes won’t be the only change this winter.
The Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference realigned for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years and the shuffle includes wrestling.
Heartland-I will go from seven teams to six with Danville and Mifflinburg going down to HAC-II, while Milton moves up to HAC-I. Heartland-II will now have seven programs. In Divisions II and III, Loyalsock and Central Columbia will flip, with the Blue Jays moving to Division II and the Lancers going to Division III.
Filling out Division I are Central Mountain, Jersey Shore, Milton, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, and defending champion Williamsport.
Division II will now include Central Columbia, Danville, Lewisburg, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, defending champion Montoursville, and Shamokin.
Division III will now host Bloomsburg, Hughesville, Loyalsock, Mount Carmel, Southern Columbia, and Warrior Run. The Tigers won last year’s division title.