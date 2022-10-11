WILLIAMSPORT — Loyalsock picked up three victories, and swept Danville, 3-0, in the opening round of the District 4 Class 2A girls team tennis tournament.
Anna Hall, Izzy Dadzie and the doubles team of Rebecca Pietraski and Elle Campana won the for the Lancers, who will face Jersey Shore today in the quarterfinals at Williamsport High School.
Loyalsock 3, Danville 0
Singles
Anna Hall (L) def. Sara Bhanushali 7-5, 6-0; Maddy Hall (L) vs Mehak Kotru (D) DNF; Izzy Dadzie (L) def. Elyse Spahr 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Chloe Kennedy-Nora Bowes (L) vs Ella Dewald-Amelia Benjamin (D) DNF; Rebecca Pietraski-Elle Campana (L) def. Hazel Gatski-Alaina Soza 6-4, 6-2.