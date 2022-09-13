WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg won at No. 2 singles, and No. 2 doubles, but it wasn't enough as Loyalsock picked up a 3-2 victory over the Green Dragons in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II.
Elisa Felton won by injury default for the Green Dragons, while Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance won in straight sets by identical straight set scores of 6-3 at No.2 doubles.
The Green Dragons fall to 3-3 on the season.
Loyalsock 3, Lewisburg 2
Singles
Anna Hall (Loy) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-3, 6-0; Elsa Felton (Lew) def. Alaina Dadizie, 3-6 (Player forfeit due to injury); Maddy Hall (Loy) def. Serena DeCosmo, 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles
Izzy Dodzie & Chole Kinnety (Loy) def. Sonja Johnson & Katelyn Beers, 6-1, 6-3; Erin Lowthert & Vivian Vance (Lew) def. Rebecca Pieteaski & Elle camoana, 6-3, 6-3.