MIFFLINBURG — Tyler Wescott scored two second-half goals to lift the Lancers to the HAC-II victory.
The game was scoreless until Evan Anderson scored with 38 seconds left in the first half for the Lancers (7-9-1 overall, 3-6-1 HAC-II).
Wescott scored with 26 minutes left and with 14 minutes left.
Moses Knepp scored for the Wildcats (5-9-2, 2-4-2) with 13 minutes left in the game off a Dylan Siegel assist.
Loyalsock 3, Mifflinburg 1
First half
Loy-Evan Anderson, :38.
Second half
Loy-Tyler Wescott, 26:00; Loy-Wescott, 14:00; Miff-Moses Knepp (Dylan Siegel), 13:00.
Shots: Loy, 6-5. Corners: Loy, 5-1. Saves: Mifflinburg 5 (Kanon Keister); Loy 5 (Ryan Taylor).