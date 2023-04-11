SUNBURY — Jack Weaver and Micah Moyer each lost in three sets in their respective singles matches in fall in the HAC-crossover matchup with the Lancers.
Shikellamy's (4-4) lone point in the match came from Luke Fatool in a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Loyalsock improves to 4-5.
Loyalsock 4, Shikellamy 1
Singles
Jett Pulizzi (L) def. Jack Weaver 6-7 (4-7 TB), 6-1, 6-2; Logan Hammond (L) def. Micah Moyer 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Luke Fatool (S) def. Colby Peters 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Ian Allen-Austin Schwarzer (L) def. Nick Cooper-Les McCormick 6-0, 6-0; Aadi Patel-Ben Cappel (L) def. Trey Bartholomew-Kori Gales 6-0, 6-1.