LEWISBURG — Loyalsock had a 250-yard passer, a 100-yard receiver and a 100-yard rusher on Friday night in rolling to a 41-7 win over Lewisburg on Friday night.
Lewisburg (0-7) trailed just 7-0 after a Gavin Rice 3-yard TD run with 2:57 left in the first quarter, but the Lancers (6-1) used three second-quarter touchdowns to take control of the game.
Tyler Gee threw for 251 yards and two scores, while Rice finished with 105 yards and a score on the ground, while Jaylen Andrews caught seven passes for 152 yards and two scores for the Lancers.
The Green Dragons scored their first offensive touchdown since week three in the fourth quarter when Michael Casale ran 30 yards for a touchdown.
LOYALSOCK 41, LEWISBURG 7
Loyalsock (6-1);7;19;15;0 — 41
Lewisburg (0-7);0;0;0;7 —7
First quarter
Lo—Gavin Rice 3 run (Evan Anderson kick), 2:57
Second quarter
Lo—Tyler Gee 33 run (Anderson kick), 8:22
Lo—Logan Bastian 5 run (run failed), 2:54
Lo—Jaylen Andrews 20 pass from Gee (kick failed), 1:48
Third quarter
Lo—Andrews 34 pass from Gee (Gee pass to Alec Kulp), 10:12
Lo—Carter Secora recovers bad snap in end zone (Anderson kick), :43
Fourth quarter
Le—Michael Casale 33 run (Cohen Hoover kick), 7:03
TEAM STATISTICS
;Lo;Le
First downs;22;8
Rushes-yards;33-212;33-145
Passing yards;251;23
Passing;15-24-1;3-6-0
Total yards;463;168
Fumbles-lost;3-1;2-2
Penalties-yards;3-25;1-5
INDIVIDUALS STATISTICS
RUSHING — Loyalsock: Gavin Rice 19-105, TD; Tyler Gee 6-76, TD; Logan Bastian 4-23, TD; Gage Patterson 1-4; Kayden Keefer 1-3; Jalil Coates 2-1. Lewisburg: Ryan Opperman 20-94, Michael Casale 4-38, TD; Sean Field 4-20; Nick Coleman 3-5; Cam Michaels 1-2; Chase Wenrich 1-(-14).
PASSING — Loyalsock: Gee 15-22-1, 251 yards, 2 TDs; Keefer 0-2-0. Lewisburg: Wenrich 3-6-0, 23 yards.
RECEIVING — Loyalsock: Jaylen Andrews 7-159, 2 TDs; Cy Cavanaugh 4-48; Alec Kulp 2-33; Bastian 1-7; Patterson 1-4 . Lewisburg: Shea Girton 2-25; Opperman 1-(-2).
INTERCEPTIONS: Lewisburg, Michaels.
RECORDS: Loyalsock 6-1. Lewisburg 0-7.