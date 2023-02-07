WILLIAMSPORT — Alaina Dadzie scored 12 points, while sister Izzy and Julianna Ellis each chipped in with nine points as the Lancers picked up the HAC-crossover victory.
The Lancers (15-5) outscored Shamokin 18-4 in the second quarter to take a 24-15 halftime lead.
Des Michaels ended with a game-high 19 points for Shamokin (14-7), while Delilah Nazih put up 11 points.
Loyalsock 46, Shamokin 42
Loyalsock (15-5) 46
Natayah Abdul-Hakim 3 0-2 7; Julianna Ellis 2 4-5 9; Katie Ryder 1 2-4 4; Chloe Kennedy 0 1-2 1; Hailey Berkheiser 1 2-2 4; Izzy Dadzie 2 4-6 9; Alaina Dadzie 6 0-2 12. Totals: 15 13-25 46.
3-point goals: Abdul-Hakim, I.Dadzie, Ellis.
Did not score: Bella Mileto, Anna Luxenberger, Ainsley Kennedy.
Shamokin (14-7) 42
Carly Nye 1 0-0 2; Des Michaels 7 5-6 19; Madi Lippay 4 0-1 8; Ally Waugh 1 0-1 2; Delilah Nazih 5 1-3 11. Totals: 18 6-11 42.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Anastasia Wetzel.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;11;4;9;18 — 42
Loyalsock;6;18;7;15 — 46