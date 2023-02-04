WILLIAMSPORT — Izzy Dadzie scores 17 points to lead the Lancers to a win the HAC-III contest. Natayah Abdul-Hakim and Katie Ryder each put up 13 points of their own for Loyalsock (14-5, 6-4).

Three members of the Tigers' (9-8, 4-5) starting five scored in double figures as Ava Novak scored 17 points, Loren Gehret had 16 points, and Alli Griscavage ended with 13 points. Leading 33-24 at halftime, Southern was outscored 37-22 in the second half.

Loyalsock 62, Southern Columbia 55

Loyalsock (14-5) 62

Natayah Abdul-Hakim 4 2-2 13; Julie Ellis 2 3-5 8; Katie Ryder 3 7-8 13; Izzy Dadzie 6 5-10 17; Alaina Dadzie 4 3-3 11. Totals: 19 20-28 62.

3-point goals: Abdul-Hakim 3, Ellis.

Did not score: Bella Mileto, Anna Luxenberger, Chloe Kennedy.

Southern Columbia (9-8) 55

Lucy Maclay 2 0-0 4; Alli Griscavage 4 5-6 13; Tatum Klebon 2 0-0 5; Loren Gehret 3 10-10 16; Ava Novak 5 5-6 17. Totals: 16 20-22 55.

3-point goals: Novak 2, Klebon.

Did not score: Ella Podgurski, Michaela Williams.

Score by quarters

S.Columbia;14;19;10;12 — 55

Loyalsock;15;9;21;16 — 62

