WILLIAMSPORT — Saraj Ali scored a game-high 26 points, and Brenden Clark added 22 points as the Lancers rolled to the HAC-II win.
Pedro Feliciano and Garrett Varano each scored 12 points to lead the Red Tornadoes (4-4 overall, 3-3 HAC-II).
Loyalsock 84, Mount Carmel 48
Loyalsock (7-3) 84
Jaylen Andrews 1 1-2 3, Gage Patterson 2 4-6 8, Tyler Gee 2 2-2 6, Saraj Ali 12 1-2 26, Brenden Clark 9 2-2 22, Nathan Bauman 1 3-6 6, Will Burdett 0 1-2 2, Jaiden Ross 5 0-0 12. Team totals: 32 14-22 84.
3-point goals: Clark 2, Ross 2, Ali, Bauman.
Did not score: Kulp.
Mount Carmel (4-4) 48
Chase Balichik 3 0-2 6, Dustin Blessing 1 0-0 2, Cole Spears 2 1-2 5, Pedro Feliciano 6 0-0 12, Garrett Varano 3 3-4 12, Julien Stellar 1 0-0 2, Damen Milewski 3 0-0 7, Noah Shimko 1 0-0 2. Team totals: 20 4-8 48.
3-point goals: Varano 3, Milewski.
Did not score: Matthew Balichik, Jacob Schultz, Andrew Wasilewski.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;13;20;9;6 — 48
Loyalsock;24;13;35;12 — 84