WILLIAMSPORT — Alliya Kennedy and Mia Patterson combined for a total of 38 points, and Loyalsock raced to a 17-point halftime lead to deal Southern Columbia its first loss of the season, 60-43, on Monday night in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls basketball.
Kennedy finished with game-high 21 points, while Patterson added 17 for the Lancers (8-3 overall, 4-3 HAC-II).
Alli Griscavage and Ava Novak each scored 12 points to lead the Tigers (9-1, 6-1). Summer Tillett added nine, and Loren Gehret had seven.
LOYALSOCK 60, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 43
Loyalsock (8-3) 60
Grace Baylor 4 0-0 9, Rylie French 3 1-1 9, Izzy Dadzie 1 2-3 4, Allyia Kennedy 8 5-9 21, Mia Patterson 6 5-6 17. Team totals: 22 13-19 60.
3-point goals: French 2, Baylor.
Did not score: Julie Ellis, Rhandie Jessell, Anna Luxenberger.
Southern Columbia (9-1) 43
Alli Griscavage 5 2-3 12, Summer Tillett 3 3-3 9, Loren Gehret 2 3-4 7, Ava Novak 5 0-0 12, Colby Bernhard 1 1-1 3. Team totals: 16 9-14 43.
3-point goals: Novak 2.
Did not score: Cassidy Savitski, Tatum Klebon.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;10;11;13;9 — 43
Loyalsock;21;18;10;11 — 60