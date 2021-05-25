ALMEDIA — When Josh Rankey walked the first Mount Carmel batter in Tuesday's district playoff game, Loyalsock coach Zac Martin wasn't sure what was in store.
"We go out there and walk the first guy on four pitches," Martin said. "The game could have gone one of two ways at that point."
It went the way of the Lancers as Rankey responded with back-to-back strikeouts to jump-start a tremendous outing. The 6-foot-3 lefty fanned 12 batters in all and got plenty of support with 14 hits and 12 runs to defeat the Red Tornadoes, 12-2 in six innings, at Central Columbia H.S.
"You’ll notice when Rankey settles in. It’s very obvious when he’s in a groove; it calms everybody down,” Martin said. “Rankey is such a presence on the mound it gives our guys confidence. It then translates to the (batter's) box.”
The second-seeded Lancers (14-6) led 3-0 after three innings, then pulled away by scoring nine runs over the fifth and sixth frames. They advanced to Saturday's championship game against Central Columbia, 11 a.m at Bowman Field in Williamsport.
Rankey kept the sixth-seeded Red Tornadoes (11-11) off the scoreboard until the sixth inning when Colin Lokitis singled in a run with two outs and Casen Sandri scored on the throw.
“That’s what you do. If you get a team down you have to keep them down,” Mount Carmel coach Brenton Eades said of the Lancers. “They know what they are doing over there. They piled it on and got out of here when they could.”
In the opening inning, Julien Stellar reached on a lead-off walk but was caught stealing third to end the inning. McDonald singled for the Red Tornadoes first hit in the second but was stranded after back-to-back strikeouts.
Matt Worth set up Loyalsock’s first run with a triple to right field in the second inning. Kaden Rodarmel followed with a double to score Worth and give Loyalsock the 1-0 advantage.
With a Loyalsock runner on second base in the third, Mount Carmel elected to put Nick Barone on. Spencer Gross made the Red Tornadoes pay with a double through the infield to score both runners. Jonas Bettleyon then walked the next batter, which brought Eades to the mound. Bettleyon responded by fielding a comebacker for the final out.
“We started the game with a freshman on the mound and a freshman at the plate (catching),” Eades said. “We had a freshman battery going out there against Loyalsock that year-in and year-out wins championships.”
Worth connected with a single in the fifth after Loyalsock loaded the bases with no outs. Rodarmel collected his second RBI of the day with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Joeb Schurer hit a single, but it was a series of walks that highlighted the fifth inning and gave Loyalsock more runs. Three of the first four hitters of the inning were issued free passes as Loyalsock loaded the bases and scored four runs.
Mount Carmel struggled to put pressure on Rankey, who fanned every Mount Carmel starter at least once.
The Red Tornadoes got runners into scoring position for the first time in the sixth as Gavin Lasko and Sandri singled. Lokitis ripped the inning’s third hit to center field, scoring both runners.
“He works his butt off,” Martin said of Rankey. “The kids know it. They call him 'All Biz,' 'cause he’s all business all the time.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A SEMIFINAL
At Central Columbia H.S.
Loyalsock 12, Mount Carmel 2 (6 innings)
Mount Carmel;000;002;— 2-4-1
Loyalsock;012;045;— 12-14-0
Jonas Bettleyon, Damen Milewski (5), and Gavin Lasko. Josh Rankey and Cooper Larson.
WP: Rankey. LP: Bettleyon.
Mount Carmel: Colin Lokitis 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh 3-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Joeb Schurer 3-for-4, 3 runs; Spencer Gross 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Matt Worth 3-for-4, triple, run, 3 RBIs.