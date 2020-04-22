The Daily Item
Loyalsock junior Summer McNulty was the lone District 4 representative on the 2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 4A and 3A All-State Girls Basketball teams.
The teams, chosen through a statewide vote of print media outlets, were released Tuesday. Each classification’s 18 honorees earned first-, second- or third-team designations according to the vote tally.
McNulty, a 5-foot-8 guard/forward, was voted to the Class 3A second team. The Heartland Athletic Conference Division III MVP averaged 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the HAC-III champion Lancers (24-5).
McNulty, who finished the season with 1,218 career points, became Loyalsock’s first all-state player since 2011.
The Pa. Sports Writers Class 2A and 1A All-State Girls Basketball teams are scheduled to be announced today, with two Valley players eyeing repeat selections.
Mount Carmel junior center Dani Rae Renno and Greenwood senior point guard Kenedy Stroup were both honored a year ago in their respective classifications.
Renno, who was named to the Class 2A third team last year, averaged 17.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks this season for the District 4 Class 2A champion Red Tornadoes (21-6). She was a repeat HAC-III first-team honoree after becoming the 14th Mount Carmel girl to score 1,000 career points (1,072).
Stroup, who was Class A third team in 2019, topped the Valley in scoring at 19.7 ppg. this season. She led the District 3 runner-up Wildcats in assists (3.9) and steals (2.9), while ranking second in rebounds (6.0). A three-time Tri-Valley League first-team pick, she finished as Greenwood’s No. 4 all-time scorer with 1,487 points.
2019-20 PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS
CLASS 4A & 3A ALL-STATE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL TEAMS
(Name, school, height, grade, scoring avg.)
CLASS 4A
First team
Mackenzie Amalia, Blackhawk, 5-5, Sr., 21.9; Kate Fitzpatrick, Middletown, 5-6, Sr., 25.6; Kylee Lewandowski, North Catholic, 6-1, Sr., 12.4; Timaya Lewis-Eutsey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Jr., 22.4; Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 14.6; Tess Myers, North Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 16.9.
Second team
Anajah Brown, Baldwin (Philadelphia), 6-1, Jr., 24.3; Lauren Charlton, Dallas, 6-0, Sr., 17.0; Emma Kuczynski, Tamaqua, 5-7, Sr., 23.4; Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-7, Jr., 19.8; Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon, 5-9, Sr., 21.6; Lily Seyfert, Wyomissing, 5-8, Jr., 21.6.
Third team
Jhala Bray, McKeesport, 5-8, Sr., 18.2; Cecelia Collins, Scranton Prep, 5-10, Jr., 15.8; Christiane Frye, Central Valley, 5-5, Sr., 19.8; Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 12.3; Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-7, So., 15.3; Corinne Washington, Quaker Valley, 5-11, Jr., 18.0.
Player of the year: Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic
Coach of the year: Carol Cecere, Forest Hills
CLASS 3A
First team
Jaye Haynes, Germantown Academy, 5-11, Sr., 16.7; Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-5, Sr., 31.0; Kylie Lavelle, Riverside (Taylor), 6-0, So., 21.7; Brooke Lawyer, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 13.8; Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic, 5-8, Jr., 18.6; Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-8, So., 15.7.
Second team
Antonia Bates, Notre Dame (Green Pond), 6-0, So., 10.8; Denae Carter, St. Basil, 5-11, Jr., 13.0; Summer McNulty, Loyalsock, 5-8, Jr., 17.2; Cassie Murphy, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-0, Sr., 16.5; Jaylah Robinson, Mastery North, 5-10, So., 16.5; Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite, 5-9, Jr., 26.6.
Third team
Erika Dubosky, Panther Valley, 5-11, Jr., 19.4; Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, So., 13.5; Jada Lee, Carlynton, 5-6, Sr., 14.5; Karly McCutcheon, Mohawk, 5-9, Sr., 17.2; Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-2, Fr., 16.5; Maddie Vizza, Germantown Academy, 5-6, Sr., 13.0.
Player of the year: Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti
Coach of the year: Beulah Osueke, West Catholic