LEWISBURG — Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman was hoping for Friday’s installment of the Lewisburg-Loyalsock boys basketball rivalry to play out differently than recent ones.
“I thought tonight could be a night to have brought back the excitement of the Lewisburg-Loyalsock games of the past,” Salsman said.
While the host Dragons played the Lancers close for a quarter and a half, Loyalsock had other ideas, and used its depth to pull away in the second half of an 81-47 triumph.
“We had a little more depth than Lewisburg did (tonight),” Loyalsock coach Ron Insinger said. “We were playing 10 players each quarter, and that allowed us to have fresh legs the whole game. Playing against that catches up in the second half.”
Loyalsock (3-0) raced to a 15-4 lead out of the gate, propelled by senior Aiden Gair, but Lewisburg got right back into the thick of things scoring 11 of the next 15 points to pull within four (19-15). That was as close as the Green Dragons got.
Nick Shedleski poured in 11 of his team-high 19 points in the second quarter, but Lewisburg (2-2) found itself down by 12 at intermission. Gair scored 15 of his game-high 22 points before intermission.
“We kept it interesting in the first half,” Salsman said. “We know Loyalsock is a good team, but they’re not 34 points better than us. We’ve got to use this to bring ourselves closer together in everything we do.”
Loyalsock flexed its muscles in the second half, as Saraj Ali, Idris Ali, Rees Watkins and Julian Wilson took command of the scoring and ballooned the Lancers’ margin to 27, using a 25-10 third quarter which featured 10 field goals spread among five players.
“There’s a fine line between our first guy and last guy (on the roster),” Insinger said. “Everyone needs to bring their A-game each night, or someone else will be ready to step up.”
That balance showed in the Lancer stat sheet. Gair’s 22 points paced the effort, but Wilson and Saraj Ali each notched 14 points, and Watkins added 11. Loyalsock converted 36 field goals for the game, and never trailed.
Shedleski was the lone Green Dragon to reach double-figures in scoring. Alan Daniel and Brett Herman each added five points for the Dragons, while Dante Sims, Joey Martin and CJ Mabry added four points each in the loss.
“We’d been flipping the switch between on and off,” Salsman said. “And we just couldn’t turn it on tonight. Now, we can’t turn the switch off the rest of the way.”
LOYALSOCK 81, LEWISBURG 47
Loyalsock (3-0) 81
Rivers Parrish 2 1-2 7; Aiden Gair 10 1-2 22; Saraj Ali 7 0-1 14; Elijah Gair 1 0-0 2; Idris Ali 2 0-0 5; Chase Cavanaugh 1 0-0 2; Rees Watkins 5 1-4 11; Sean Jensen 1 2-4 4; Julian Wilson 7 0-1 14. Totals 36 5-14 81.
3-point goals: Parrish 2, A. Gair, I. Ali.
Did not score: Rahim Sagar, Dominic Jennings
Lewisburg (2-2) 47
Dante Sims 2 0-1 4; Cam Michaels 0 1-2 1; Kaden Wuerdeman 1 1-2 3; Alan Daniel 2 0-0 5; Brett Herman 2 1-2 5; Joey Martin 2 0-0 4; Nick Shedleski 6 6-8 19; Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-0 2; Ben Blough 0 0-2 0; Peter Lantz 0 0-1 0; CJ Mabry 2 0-2 4. Totals 18 9-20 47.
3-point goals: Shedleski, Daniel.
Did not score: Kashawn Atkins, Charlie Heid.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock`17`19`25`20 — 81
Lewisburg`8`16`10`13 — 47
JV: Lewisburg 55-51.