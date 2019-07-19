LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The bats were scorching hot for Loyalsock’s 9-11 Division softball all-stars, and pitcher Katie Clapper kept Shikellamy/Acorn’s hitters at bay Thursday.
Clapper allowed only two hits, while her offense opened the game with a 10-run inning for a 22-2 rout in three innings in the Section 3 Tournament.
Loyalsock sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the first, and the first six hitters reached base. Addi Cross hit an RBI triple in her first at-bat of the inning, and followed that up with an RBI double later in the frame. Ten Loyalsock runs came across on eight hits to dig a huge hole for Shikellamy/Acorn before it had a chance to swing the bat.
“(We wanted) to get the girls in the flow of hitting,” said Loyalsock manager Jon Clapper of his team’s morning batting practice round. “They were excited to be able to come out here (against) a good pitcher (Kiahana Lenner); she was throwing strikes. They were looking forward to that, and they wanted to hit the ball around (Thursday morning).”
Shikellamy/Acorn answered with a two-out, RBI single from Sarah Long in the bottom of the inning. Loyalsock shortstop Jillian Kennedy showed impressive range and was responsible for all three outs in the bottom of the first as Shikellamy/Acorn got its bats on the ball.
Loyalsock added nine more runs on eight hits in the second inning, including another RBI triple from Cross.
Shikellamy/Acorn continued to put the ball in play. Loyalsock second baseman Bri Helmrich contributed to her team’s good defense, turning a 4-3 double play on a line drive in the second.
Clapper emphasized the importance of defense after the game.
“We’re constantly telling them ‘good throws and catches,’ and that’ll get us through,” he said. “I’m feeling pretty good about the girls right now. The did a great job in the field and hitting.”
Shikellamy/Acorn had not played for several weeks prior to the game, and struggled defensively.
“We were hitting the ball, and that was great,” Shik/Acorn manager Nichole Fegley said, “but little mistakes cost us lots of runs.”
Fegley said she expects her team to bounce back for today rematch.
“Hopefully (they’ll get) a good night’s rest and we’ll be back at it,” she said.
The teams play at 5:30 p.m. with Shikellamy/Acorn needing a win to force a decisive game against Loyalsock on Saturday.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
9-11 DIVISION
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
LOYALSOCK 22, SHIKELLAMY/ACORN 2 (3 INNINGS)
Loyalsock`(10)93`—`22
Shikellamy/Acorn`101`—`2
WP: Katie Clapper. LP: Kiahana Lenner.
Loyalsock: Clapper 3 singles, 3 runs; Bri Helmrich single, double, triple, 3 runs; Addi Cross single, double, 2 triples, 4 runs; Alena Barone 3 singles, 2 runs; Easton Waller 2 singles, double, 3 runs.
Shikellamy/Acorn: Paige Kovaschetz single; Ciara Culp single; Ashlynn Snyder run.