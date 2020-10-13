The Daily Item
TURBOTVILLE — Chase Cavanaugh ran for three scores and threw for another as Loyalsock rolled to a 52-18 victory Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III victory over Warrior Run.
Warrior Run (1-5) which picked up a forfeit win over Mount Carmel on Saturday afternoon, put together an impressive second quarter. The Defenders ran 22 plays in the second quarter, holding the ball for 11:04. The Defenders scored two touchdowns — a 13-yard run by Hunter Rovenolt and a 28-yard TD pass by Nathan Michael to Nasir Berry.
The other Warrior Run touchdown came on Ryan Newton’s one-yard TD run with 7:16 left in the game.
Loyalsock 52, Warrior Run 18
Loyalsock (3-1) 22 6 18 6 — 52
Warrior Run (1-5) 0 12 0 6 — 18
First quarter
Loy-Chase Cavanaugh 3 run (Chase Cavanaugh pass to Rian Glunk), 10:27
Loy-Korie Mayer 5 run (run failed), 3:32
Loy-Cavanaugh 26 run (Cavanaugh pass to Logan Bastian), 0:00
Second quarter
WR-Hunter Rovenolt 13 run (kick blocked), 6:10
Loy-Mayer 8 run (pass failed), 5:14
WR-Nasir Berry 28 pass from Nathan Michael (pass failed), 0:00
Third quarter
Loy-Mayer 3 run (run failed), 11:13
Loy-Glunk 46 pass from Cavanaugh (pass failed), 8:20
Loy-Cavanaugh 1 run (pass failed), 1:07
Fourth quarter
Loy-Nate Bauman 2 run (run failed), 9:38
WR-Ryan Newton 1 run (pass failed), 7:16
TEAM STATISTICS
Loy WR
First Downs 20 7
Rushes-yards 36-318 42-112
Passing yards 91 42
Total yards 409 154
Passing 5-6-0 3-9-0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 3-1
Penalties-yards 5-45 8-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh 10-126, 3 TDs; Clayton Vogel 10-68; Korie Mayer 9-68, 3 TDs; Nate Bauman 3-39, TD; Gage Patterson 1-11; JerVal Weeks-Shuler 1-8; Malachi Coleman 1-5; Team 1-(-7). Warrior Run: Justin Blair 14-39; Hunter Rovenolt 4-38, TD; Logan Smedley 6-17; Xander Beaver 3-6; Roman Pierce 3-6; Nathan Michael 9-6, Ethan Litchard 1-4; Ryan Newton 2-(-4), TD.
PASSING — Loyalsock: Cavanaugh 4-5-0, 82 yards, TD; Bauman 1-1-0, 9 yards. Warrior Run: Michael 1-4-0, 28 yards; Newton 2-5-0, 14 yards.
RECEIVING — Loyalsock: Rian Glunk 1-46, TD; Logan Bastian 1-15; Naz Smith 1-14; Jalen Andrews 1-9, Weeks-Shuler 1-7. Warrior Run: Thomas Royles 2-14; Nasir Berry 1-28, TD.