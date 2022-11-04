LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Davion Hill rushed for two touchdowns, and Loyalsock returned three first-half turnovers for scores to blow open its District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Lewisburg, 48-23, on Friday.

The second-seeded Lancers (10-1) trailed 7-0 just more than three minutes in on Michael Casale's 18-yard TD run for the Green Dragons (2-9). Loyalsock answered with a Hill touchdown run, and the Lancers then recovered an errant punt snap in the end zone to lead 14-7.

The Lancers then scored three times in the first six minutes of the second quarter, including Hill's second TD run and a 58-yard interception return by Gage Patterson.

Loyalsock gained 402 yards of offense, including 250 on the ground. Lewisburg had three turnovers.

DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL

Loyalsock 48, Lewisburg 23

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Lewisburg (2-9);7;0;0;16 — 23

Loyalsock (10-1);14;27;0;7 — 48

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

Lew-Michael Casale 18 run (Cohen Hoover kick), 8:48

Loy-Davion Hill 12 rush (Evan Anderson kick), 5:10

Loy-Dominic Cellini fumble return (Anderson kick)

Second quarter

Loy-Blake Phillips fumble return (Anderson kick), 9:26

Loy-Hill 5 rush (Anderson kick), 7:10

Loy-Gage Patterson 58 interception return (Anderson kick) 6:00

Loy-Jaylen Andrews 30 pass Tyler Gee (Anderson kick), 0:42

Fourth quarter

Loy-Anthony Lewis pass from Kayden Keefer (Anderson kick), 10:00

Lew-Danon Alabakoff pass (Hoover kick), 2:00

Lew-Davis 10 run (Hoover kick), 0:43

TEAM STATISTICS

;Lew;Loy

First downs;10;16

Rushes-yards;20-107;30-250

Passing yards;88;119

Total yards;238;402

Fumbles-lost;4-2;1-0

Penalties-yards;5-45;6-80

Tags

Trending Video