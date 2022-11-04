LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Davion Hill rushed for two touchdowns, and Loyalsock returned three first-half turnovers for scores to blow open its District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Lewisburg, 48-23, on Friday.
The second-seeded Lancers (10-1) trailed 7-0 just more than three minutes in on Michael Casale's 18-yard TD run for the Green Dragons (2-9). Loyalsock answered with a Hill touchdown run, and the Lancers then recovered an errant punt snap in the end zone to lead 14-7.
The Lancers then scored three times in the first six minutes of the second quarter, including Hill's second TD run and a 58-yard interception return by Gage Patterson.
Loyalsock gained 402 yards of offense, including 250 on the ground. Lewisburg had three turnovers.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
Loyalsock 48, Lewisburg 23
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Lewisburg (2-9);7;0;0;16 — 23
Loyalsock (10-1);14;27;0;7 — 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Lew-Michael Casale 18 run (Cohen Hoover kick), 8:48
Loy-Davion Hill 12 rush (Evan Anderson kick), 5:10
Loy-Dominic Cellini fumble return (Anderson kick)
Second quarter
Loy-Blake Phillips fumble return (Anderson kick), 9:26
Loy-Hill 5 rush (Anderson kick), 7:10
Loy-Gage Patterson 58 interception return (Anderson kick) 6:00
Loy-Jaylen Andrews 30 pass Tyler Gee (Anderson kick), 0:42
Fourth quarter
Loy-Anthony Lewis pass from Kayden Keefer (Anderson kick), 10:00
Lew-Danon Alabakoff pass (Hoover kick), 2:00
Lew-Davis 10 run (Hoover kick), 0:43
TEAM STATISTICS
;Lew;Loy
First downs;10;16
Rushes-yards;20-107;30-250
Passing yards;88;119
Total yards;238;402
Fumbles-lost;4-2;1-0
Penalties-yards;5-45;6-80