The Daily Item
CATAWISSA — Summer McNulty scored eight of her 15 points in a fourth-quarter surge that propelled Loyalsock past Southern Columbia, 61-56, in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls basketball game Wednesday.
The Tigers, who got 20 points from Ava Novak and 15 from Loren Gehret, led 40-35 after three quarters. The visiting Lancers (9-1 overall, 6-1 HAC-II) hit a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter — two by McNulty — while outscoring Southern 26-16.
Ally Griscavage added 11 points for Southern (5-3, 5-2).
Loyalsock 61,
Southern Columbia 56
Loyalsock (9-1, 6-1) 61
Sophia Gardner 6 1-2 14, Natayah Abdul-Hakim 0 1-2 1, Cassie Gee 4 4-4 14, Summer McNulty 6 0-0 15, Grace Baylor 1 0-0 2, Allyia Kennedy 4 1-2 9, Mia Patterson 2 1-4 6. Totals 23 8-14 61.
3-point goals: McNulty 3, Gee 2, Gardner, Patterson.
Did not score: Jocelyn Cruz.
Southern Columbia (5-3, 5-2) 56
Faith Callahan 0 1-2 1, Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3, Ally Griscavage 5 1-2 11, Summer Tillett 1 4-6 6, Loren Gehret 3 9-9 15, Ava Novak 8 2-4 20. Totals 18 17-23 56.
3-point goals: Novak 2, G. Callahan.
Did not score: Colby Bernhard.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock 13 9 13 26 — 61
Southern Columbia 13 9 18 16 — 56
n Lewisburg 51,
Jersey Shore 29
LEWISBURG — Hope Drumm scored 16 points — one off her career-high — including four 3-pointers to lead Lewisburg to a HAC-I victory.
The Green Dragons (6-2 overall, 4-2 HAC-I) bolted to a 16-2 lead after one quarter, and they led by 22 at halftime.
Roz Noone added 11 points in the win, and matched Lauren Gross with five rebounds. Regan Llanso had nine points and seven boards.
Lewisburg 51, Jersey Shore 29
Jersey Shore (2-8, 1-7) 29
Herbst 3 0-0 6, Walker 3 0-0 6, McCracken 2 0-0 4, Shemory 1 0-0 2, R. Lorson 0 1-2 1, Schilling 2 0-0 4, Machmer 1 0-0 2, Haight 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 1-2 29.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Kauffman, Herritt, TenEyck, G. Lorson.
Lewisburg (6-2, 4-2) 51
Sydney Bolinsky 1 0-0 2, Roz Noone 4 1-2 11, Sophie Kilbride 3 1-2 8, Regan Llanso 3 3-4 9, Lauren Gross 0 1-2 1, Hope Drumm 6 0-0 16, Anna Baker 1 0-0 2, Gracie Murphy 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-10 51.
3-point goals: Drumm 4, Noone 2, Kilbride.
Did not score: Maddie Materne, Erica Haefner, Maddie Still, Erin Lowthert, Alyssa Coleman, Grace Hilkert.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 2 6 11 10 — 29
Lewisburg 16 14 13 8 — 51
JV score: Lewisburg, 32-24. High scorer: Lewisburg, Materne 12.
n Mount Carmel 52,
Hughesville 26
MOUNT CARMEL — Dani Rae Renno scored 23 points, and Lauren Shedleski added 10 for Mount Carmel.
The Red Tornadoes (6-3 overall, 3-2 HAC-II) led 14-2 after one quarter.
Mount Carmel 52, Hughesville 26
Hughesville (3-5, 1-5) 26
Alex Snyder 0 2-2 2, Breanna Bobak 1 3-4 5, Lauren Henry 4 3-4 12, Olivia Strother 3 1-5 7. Totals 8 9-15 26.
3-point goals: Henry.
Did not score: Madilyn Paulhamus, Grace Pysher, Sara Stroup, Maria Duff, Alissa Hoffman.
Mount Carmel (6-3, 3-2) 52
Caroline Fletcher 3 1-2 7, Lauren Shedleski 3 3-5 10, Dani Rae Renno 9 5-8 23, Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 5, Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Reisinger 0 2-2 2, Katie Witkoski 1 0-1 2, Maggie McCracken 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 12-20 52.
3-point goals: Pizzoli, Shedleski.
Did not score: Lauren Ayres, Mia Chapman, Molly McCracken.
Score by quarters
Hughesville 2 10 6 8 — 26
Mount Carmel 14 7 15 16 — 52
JV score: Mount Carmel 53-19. High scorers: Mount Carmel, Pizzoli 12, Reisigner 12.