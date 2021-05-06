WILLIAMSPORT — Lauren Trapani and Sydney Hoffman each won two events, but Loyalsock used its superior depth to take the girls track and field meet, 77-59.
On the boys side, Spencer Tanner and Nathan McCormack also won two individual events for the Defenders, but Loyalsock won the dual meet 79-60.
In the girls meet, Trapani won the 1600 and 3200, while Hoffman won the shot put and discus.
In the boys meet, Tanner won the high jump and long jump, while McCormack took the triple jump and discus.
Girls
Loyalsock 77, Warrior Run 59
100: Sophia Gardner (Loy), 13.27; Jayla Halstead (Loy); Evy Andrew (Loy); 200: Makaylee Hallabuk (Loy), 30.4; Halstead (Loy); Lindsey Trapani (WR); 400: Izzy Dadzie (Loy), 1:05.77; Peyton Ranck (WR); 800: Sienna Dunkleberger (WR), 2:28.55; Alyssa Hoffman (WR); Sage Dunkleberger (WR); 1600: Lauren Trapani (WR), 5:16.45; Hoffman (WR); Ranck (WR); 3200: Trapani (WR), 11:29.57; 100H: Chloe Kennedy (Loy), 19.03; 300H: Kennedy (Loy), 53.85; 400R: Loy (Gardner, J. Halstead, Madelyn Halstead, Andrews), 1:00.43; 1600R: Loy, 6:23.65; 3200R: WR, 12:40.6; High jump: Maddy Hall (Loy), 4-9; Lindsay Snyder (Loy); Emily Clark (Loy); Pole vault: Mya Shoemaker (WR), 10-6; Alayna Watkins (WR); Long jump: Gardner (Loy), 17-0; Katie Hughes (Loy); Lyndie Peters (Loy); Triple jump: Hughes (Loy), 30-3; Lindsay Snyder (Loy); Adelyn Meyer (Loy); Shot put: Sydney Hoffman (WR), 29-5; Jessica Vognetz (WR); Kayleigh Bausinger (WR); Discus: Hoffman (WR), 105-1; Megan Lowe (Loy); Vognetz (WR); Javelin: Alexa Keefer (Loy), 103-11; Vognetz (WR); Savanah Robbins (WR).
Boys
Loyalsock 79, Warrior Run 60
100: Keanu Singh (Loy), 11.9; Joseph Storm (Loy); Korie Mayer (Loy); 200: Singh (Loy), 24.16; Storm (Loy); Orion Ransom-Rennicks (Loy); 400: Andres Quintana (Loy), 52.81; Dominic Jennings (Loy); Hunter Rovenolt (WR); 800: Quintana (Loy), 2:17.7; Ian Bowes (Loy); Andrew Adams (WR); 1600: Adams (WR), 4:46.84; Steven Lingg (Loy); Jay Oak (Loy); 3200: Caden Dufrene (WR), 9:57.01; 110HH: Will Burdett (Loy), 17.12; Noah Pick (WR); 300H: Burdett (Loy), 43.44; Pick (WR); 400R: Loy, 53.39; 3200R: Loy, 9:47.92; High jump: Spencer Tanner (WR), 5-9; Coltin Pentycofe (WR); Gage Patterson (Loy); Pole vault: Max Kennel (WR), 11-6; Kaden Majcher (WR); Judah Kennel (WR); Long jump: Tanner (WR), 19-3; Burdett (Loy); Nathan McCormack (WR); Triple jump: McCormack (WR), 39-3 1/2; Storm (Loy); Tanner (WR); Shot put: Aspen Stahl-Emig (Loy), 37-10; Caleb Long (WR); Ian Hornberger (Loy); Discus: McCormack (WR), 109-3; Stahl-Emig (Loy); Luke Mattox (WR); Javelin: Andrew Reed (Loy), 126-5; McCormack (WR); Mattox (WR).